ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

CDC warns of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome now found in adults
DETROIT – Back in the spring, doctors identified a rare, but severe complication of coronavirus in children.
They called it Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday a similar syndrome that has been identified in adults too. Just like in children, it can occur several weeks after a person appears to have recovered from COVID-19, making it difficult to diagnose.
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 133,134; Death toll now at 6,876
Metro Detroit Weather: Temperatures rise on Saturday
What a start to this autumn weekend! Temperatures will continue to rise on Saturday, despite a small rain chance for parts of the area. Above normal temperatures continue through the middle of next week before a reality check arrives.
Michigan health officials issue coronavirus regulations mirroring Gov. Whitmer’s previous orders
Michigan health officials have issued several coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations that mirror those previously put in place by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before they were shot down by the state’s Supreme Court. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon issued the new order to restrict gathering sizes, require face masks in public spaces and childcare facilities, limit capacity in businesses and create safer workplaces, officials announced.
After six months, Michigan movie theaters, bowling alleys reopen
Movie theaters and bowling alleys are some of the last industries to be allowed to reopen in Michigan. Starting Friday, movie theaters, bowling alleys, trampoline parks and other entertainment venues are now allowed to open their doors for the first time since the pandemic began.
Study looks at how mothers are feeling during COVID-19 pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on how we live, how we work and also on our mental health. A recent study found many mothers in particular are feeling overwhelmed due to the pandemic. One mother, who faced a mountain of challenges said it’s important to find new ways to cope.
