ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

DETROIT – Back in the spring, doctors identified a rare, but severe complication of coronavirus in children.

They called it Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday a similar syndrome that has been identified in adults too. Just like in children, it can occur several weeks after a person appears to have recovered from COVID-19, making it difficult to diagnose.

Michigan health officials have issued several coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations that mirror those previously put in place by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before they were shot down by the state’s Supreme Court. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon issued the new order to restrict gathering sizes, require face masks in public spaces and childcare facilities, limit capacity in businesses and create safer workplaces, officials announced.

Movie theaters and bowling alleys are some of the last industries to be allowed to reopen in Michigan. Starting Friday, movie theaters, bowling alleys, trampoline parks and other entertainment venues are now allowed to open their doors for the first time since the pandemic began.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on how we live, how we work and also on our mental health. A recent study found many mothers in particular are feeling overwhelmed due to the pandemic. One mother, who faced a mountain of challenges said it’s important to find new ways to cope.

Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020