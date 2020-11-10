ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 10, 2020

What to know today 🌅

We’re taking a closer look at how Metro Detroit voted for president in last week’s General Election.

The city of Detroit voted overwhelmingly in favor of Joe Biden -- 233,908 total votes for the Biden-Harris ticket compared to just 12,654 for the incumbent President Trump. Detroit’s election turnout was 49.56% -- 250,138 total votes out of 504,714 registered voters.

Overall, Wayne County was a definitive vote for Biden -- 68.12% of the vote. That’s 587,074 votes for the Democratic ticket in Wayne County.

In Oakland County, Biden won with 56.36% of the vote -- 433,982 total votes for the Democrat.

Macomb County was the lone member of the tri-county region to vote red -- 53.28% of the vote was for Trump in Macomb County (264,535 votes). It was the tightest of the three major Metro Detroit counties.

Take a look at the unofficial results from local clerks:

Trending 📈

🚢 45 years ago: S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald sinks in Lake Superior

It has been 45 years since the Edmund Fitzgerald sank in Lake Superior.

The S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald was considered the largest and fastest Great Lakes ship. It set multiple records for the largest season-hauls. Built by the Great Lakes Engineering Works in River Rouge, Mich., the ship launched in 1958. It was the first lake freighter built to the maximum St. Lawrence Seaway size. The Fitzgerald carried ore between mills in Minnesota and iron works in Detroit, Toledo, and Cleveland. It had a capacity of 26,000 tons.

🔌 🚘 Ford adding 350 jobs at 2 plants to make electric vehicles

Ford plans to add 350 jobs at two factories to meet expected demand for electric vehicles that haven’t gone on sale yet. The automaker says it will add 150 workers at its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri, to build the new E-Transit full-size van that will go on sale late next year. Another 200 workers will be hired at Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, which will build an all-electric F-150 pickup starting in mid-2022.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 216,804 as of Monday, including 7,640 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents 9,010 new cases and 62 additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported 207,794 total cases and 7,578 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has increased in recent weeks, with more than 45,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to above 9% over the last week -- it’s not surpassed 10%. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last five weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 4,231 on Sunday, the highest it has ever been. The 7-day death average was 34, the highest since early June. The state’s fatality rate is 3.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 71,200 on Sunday, near its highest mark on record. More than 128,000 have recovered in Michigan.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 3.8 million have recovered in the U.S., with more than 9.9 million cases reported across the country. More than 237,000 have died in the U.S.

Worldwide, more than 50 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 1.25 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Here’s a look at more of the data: