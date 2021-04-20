Morning Briefing April 20, 2021: Spring snow headed for Metro Detroit, nation awaits verdict in Chauvin murder trial

Demonstrators gather for a solidarity rally lead by community organizers in the Black and Asian communities in memory of George Floyd and Daunte Wright outside Cup Foods, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The jurors who sat quietly off-camera through three weeks of draining testimony in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial in George Floyd’s death moved into the spotlight Tuesday, still out of sight but now in control of verdicts awaited by a skittish city.

The jury of six white people and six people who are Black or multiracial resumed deliberations Tuesday morning. Anonymous by order of the judge and sequestered now until they reach a verdict, they spent just a few hours on their task Monday after the day was mostly consumed by closing arguments in which prosecutors argued that Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd last May in a way that even a child knew was wrong.

Read more here.

Most Michiganders hope that April showers will end the season’s snow until next winter - but in Michigan, it’s never a sure thing.

Ad

Take April 1886 for example: On Tuesday, April 6, 1886, Detroit was hit with the largest snowstorm on record, dumping more than 24 inches of snow.

Learn more here.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office is responding to a report by Michigan Information & Research Service (MIRS) that said she recently traveled out-of-state.

Press Secretary Bobby Leddy told Local 4 that Whitmer left the state three times, including once to assist her father who is battling a chronic illness. She also traveled to Washington D.C. for President Joe Biden’s inauguration and once to visit with Michigan National Guard troops.

See the story here.

Ad

In an effort to speed up getting younger people vaccinated, the city of Detroit will have four vaccination sites that will not require appointments beginning Tuesday, April 20.

The sites will be the TCF Center, Northwest Activities Center, the Farwell Recreation Center and Samaritan Center -- open for walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Learn more here.

Looking for COVID-19 vaccines in Metro Detroit: Track openings, clinics, appointments

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 793,881 as of Monday, including 16,901 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 8,574 new cases and 61 additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported 785,307 total cases and 16,840 deaths.

Ad

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 13.5% as of Monday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have increased over the last several weeks and are now at the highest point of the pandemic.

Michigan continues to lead the nation in new COVID-19 cases. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 6,598 on Monday -- the highest since December. The 7-day death average was 50 on Monday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 173,900 on Monday.

Ad

More than 603,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 5.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 45.2% of residents having received at least one dose.

Here’s a look at more of the data: