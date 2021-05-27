Morning Briefing May 27, 2021: Production of another COVID vaccine to begin soon, Dearborn man charged with felony after stomping bird to death

FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe with a vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

Dearborn man Ali Chehade, 22, was charged on Thursday in Wayne County with third-degree animal killing -- a felony that is punishable by up to four years in prison and a fine of no more than $5,000 under current Michigan law.

Chehade is accused of stomping a bird to death at Critter Pet Shop in Allen Park on Tuesday, May 18.

An 85-year-old couple from Canton Township was killed Wednesday when a pickup truck crashed into the side of their car in Monroe County, officials said.

Investigators said the Sonata was turning left onto Dixie Highway from the park exit when it was struck on the driver’s side by the pickup truck, which was heading north on Dixie Highway.

Gilbert Lee Poole Jr. was accused and convicted of killing Robert Mejia, who was found stabbed to death on June 7, 1988, in Pontiac.

Officials said following an investigation, Poole’s conviction was vacated and the Attorney General requested to have all charges dismissed. Poole was released Wednesday.

First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Grand Rapids Community College on Thursday to tour a vaccination clinic and promote the progress of the government’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Golf legend Phil Mickelson, fresh off becoming the oldest player to win a major, has committed to playing in Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Classic this summer.

Fellow major championship winners Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson have also signed on for the third year of the event at the Detroit Golf Club.

Production of another potential vaccine against COVID-19 will begin within weeks, its developers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said Thursday as they launched a large trial enrolling 35,000 adult volunteers in the United States, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

According to authorities, sometime early Thursday morning two women were killed and another was critically injured in a car crash on Schaefer Road just north of Michigan Avenue, near Dearborn Fresh.

Police say the women were riding in the minivan at a high rate of speed when they crashed into a building.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for May 27, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 886,118 as of Wednesday, including 19,031 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update includes a total of 799 new cases and 12 additional deaths. On Tuesday, Michigan reported a total of 885,319 cases and 19,019 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 5% as of Wednesday, the lowest in several weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 28 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 919 on Wednesday -- the first time it’s been below 1,000 in months. The 7-day death average was 40 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 76,100 on Wednesday.

More than 791,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 8.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 58.1% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 48.5% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

