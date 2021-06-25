Morning Briefing June 25, 2021: Woman killed in Detroit when car gets hit by train, search for survivors continues in Florida collapse

A 49-year-old woman was killed Friday when her car was struck by a train on Detroit’s east side, police said.

See the report here.

About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday a day after an oceanside condominium building collapsed into a pile of rubble, and searchers combing through a twisted, shifting pile of concrete and metal feared the death toll of at least four could go much higher.

With scores of firefighters working overnight to reach any possible survivors both from under and atop the remains of the building, hopes rested on how quickly crews using dogs and microphones to sift through the wreckage could complete their grim, yet delicate task.

Read more here.

Ad

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin learns his sentence Friday for murder in George Floyd’ s death, closing a chapter in a case that sparked global outrage and a reckoning on racial disparities in America.

Chauvin, 45, faces decades in prison, with several legal experts predicting a sentence of 20 to 25 years. Though Chauvin is widely expected to appeal, he also still faces trial on federal civil rights charges, along with three other fired officers who have yet to have their state trials.

Learn more here.

The Michigan House of Representatives approved a new state budget on Thursday that includes record funding for the state’s K-12 schools: $16.7 billion. The budget, approved before a July 1 deadline, focuses largely on eliminating a funding gap between highly- and lower-funded districts in the state.

Ad

Read more here.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is once again asking the public to report any sexual abuse carried out by members of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) amid an ongoing investigation.

Earlier this month, Nessel announced that the BSA are being investigated after sex abuse allegations “came to light.” Nessel’s office, in collaboration with Michigan State Police, are asking the public to report any instances of abuse related to their investigation.

Learn more here.

Conan O’Brien stayed true to form as he wrapped his TBS show “Conan” after nearly 11 years, bouncing between self-deprecating and smart-aleck humor before allowing himself a touch of sentiment.

Ad

“Try to do what you love with people you love, and if you can manage that, it’s the definition of heaven on Earth,” he said, marking the end of his third late-night show over 28 years. It’s a tenure second only to Johnny Carson’s 30 years on “Tonight.”

See the story here.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for June 25, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 893,909 as of Thursday, including 19,692 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update includes a total of 153 new cases and 28 additional deaths, of which 24 deaths were identified during a review of records. On Wednesday, the state announced a total of 893,756 cases and 19,664 deaths.

Ad

Testing has been steady around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 1.18% as of Wednesday, the lowest on record. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 130 on Thursday -- the lowest since June 2020. The 7-day death average was 14 on Thursday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 14,400 on Thursday.

Michigan has reported more than 8.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 61.3% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 53.3% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Ad

Here’s a look at more of the data: