Morning Briefing Sept. 16, 2021: 3 hospitalized after shooting on Detroit’s east side, parent groups push for mask mandate inside Michigan schools

Authorities said three people have been rushed to the hospital after after being shot Wednesday night in Detroit.

See the report here.

A coalition of parent groups on Wednesday urged Michigan’s health department to require indoor masking at all schools to curb the coronavirus and vowed to combat politicians who oppose such mandates.

The Michigan Parents Alliance for Safe Schools includes pro-mask groups from a dozen counties — seven with school mask mandates and five without.

See the story here.

Beaumont Health said Wednesday all of its 10 emergency departments are nearly full as an “extreme” amount of patients seeking medical attention.

Ad

The health system is encouraging patients to consider all options for treatment and evaluation, such as urgent care. Beaumont said that while some of the patients are seeking care for COVID-19, the “overwhelming majority” of the patients currently coming to Beaumont’s emergency departments have other medical conditions and concerns.

Read more here.

Charlene Breakfield wants to go home.

“We’ve been in that house for 30-35 years,” Breakfield said. “We’ve all raised our children in that neighborhood and I just love my little house.”

It’s why she was devastated when she came home from the hospital to find her Detroit home on Vaughan Street ransacked.

See the report here.

Ad

Officials said screenings of sanitary sewers in Flat Rock show that gasoline has been cleared.

“Although sewers typically have fluctuations in small amounts of gasses due to permitted discharges, monitoring and screening of the sanitary sewers have shown the gasoline has been cleared and the sewer system is considered back to normal operating conditions,” read the update.

See more here.

Top lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration announced a deal Wednesday to finalize the next state budget.

They had waited to work out spending plans for state departments and funding for universities, community colleges and local governments after enacting a preK-12 budget over the summer.

Read more here.

Ad

There are new allegations against the Ferndale Police Department after the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said officers forced a Muslim woman to remove her hijab for a booking photo.

Attorneys claim the department mistreated Helena Bowe, who was pulled over on Eight Mile Road in June.

See the story here.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for September 16, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

Michigan reported 6,604 new cases of COVID-19 and 62 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 3,302 cases over a two-day period.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 983,109, including 20,597 deaths. These numbers are up from 976,505 cases and 20,535 deaths, as of Monday.

Ad

Note: The state of Michigan posted that only 44 new deaths had been identified since the last update, but Monday’s report stated 20,535 people had died from COVID, and Wednesday’s report showed that number had risen to 20,597. That suggests there have been 62 new COVID deaths identified between Monday and Wednesday.

Testing has increased to around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 9.39% as of Wednesday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,685 on Wednesday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 25 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 66,300 on Wednesday.

Ad

Michigan has reported more than 9.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 66.6% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 58.1% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: