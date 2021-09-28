Morning Briefing Sept. 28, 2021: Michigan’s last Kmart store to close, experts say Metro Detroit schools must prepare for cyber attacks

The last Kmart store in Michigan is preparing to close its doors forever.

I know what you’re thinking -- there’s still a Kmart store open for business somewhere? In Michigan? The answer is yes. It’s over in Marshall, just outside of Battle Creek. The store will reportedly close sometime in November.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday they have submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from the Phase 2/3 trial of their COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11 years of age.

The vaccine makers plan to request Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for this age group to receive the vaccine in the coming weeks. The FDA is expected to take several weeks to review the data from the trial that included more than 2,000 children. Submissions to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulatory authorities are also planned, Pfizer said.

It’s a problem across the country, including right here in Metro Detroit: School districts are being targeted by hackers.

The cyber attacks can shut down systems, lead to leaked personal information, and leave some schools paying hefting ransoms.

Cyber attacks on schools skyrocketed during the pandemic, striking everywhere from UCLA to school districts in Broward County, Florida, Toledo and Metro Detroit. Unfortunately, there is no sign hackers are going to stop.

Firefighters from the Detroit Fire Department’s Squad 6 were on their way to a high rise fire Monday when they got into a car crash at East Forest and McClellan avenues.

The US Drug Enforcement Agency issued a public warning to inform people about fake prescription pills that might contain dangerous drugs including fentanyl and meth.

These counterfeit pills seem to be widely produced in large quantities that are deceptively distributed as legitimate prescription pills.

As October approaches, families are wondering what trick-or-treating might look like this Halloween due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC is giving more of a green light this year, while still recommending some common-sense safety measures. The CDC recommends trick-or-treating outside in small groups and avoiding crowded indoor Halloween parties.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 7,733 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 2,577.7 cases over a three-day period.

Of the 35 deaths announced Monday, 13 were identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,015,802, including 20,898 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,008,069 cases and 20,863 deaths, as of Friday.

Testing has increased to around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 8.89% as of Monday, slightly lower than the previous week due to the increasing test volume. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,842 on Monday -- the highest it has been since early May. The 7-day death average was 26 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 77,100 on Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 67.6% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 58.9% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

