Morning Briefing Jan. 25, 2022: Snow totals from across Metro Detroit

Several inches of snow accumulated Monday in Metro Detroit with a winter storm bringing between 1-5 inches to cities across the area.

Here’s a list of snow totals, as of 10:15 p.m. Monday (Jan. 24):

Adrian -- 1.7 inches

Ann Arbor -- 2.3 inches

Berkley -- 3.2 inches

Clarkston -- 3.5 inches

Detroit -- 3 inches

Detroit Metro Airport -- 2.4 inches

Farmington -- 2.3 inches

Flint -- 4.3 inches

Garden City -- 2.3 inches

Howell -- 2.75 inches

Lapeer -- 5 inches

Lake Orion -- 5.4 inches

Rochester Hills -- 3.5 inches

Roseville -- 2.5 inch

Shelby Township -- 5 inches

St. Clair Shores -- 2.8 inches

Sterling Heights -- 4.2 inches

Troy -- 2 inches

White Lake -- 4.1 inches

Wolverine Lake -- 2.7 inches

Wyandotte -- 2.6 inches

Ypsilanti -- 1.7 inches

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is expected to say yes to an incentive package for General Motors in Lansing on Tuesday, Jan. 25. A press conference announcing the details is scheduled for later in the day.

GM intends to build an electric vehicle battery plant on land the company already owns in Delta Township. The investment there is tagged at $2.5 billion and brings 1,700 jobs. In Orion Township, at its existing Orion Assembly Plant, GM is slated to spend $4 billion to make its third electric vehicle plant. It’s a new life for the plant.

Ad

“Just over a dozen years ago, we were in jeopardy of losing the plant,” said Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett.

Read more here.

Beaumont Health said it is starting to see a plateau in its number of COVID patients.

On Jan. 10, Beaumont Health had 857 COVID patients across its health system. On Monday (Jan. 24), it had 530 patients. While it’s an encouraging sign, experts are warning everyone not to let down their guard just yet.

“Lots of people can get it if they’re not being hospitalized, that’s the important thing. If they’re not going to the hospital, if they’re not dying,” Dr. Matthew Sims, Beaumont’s Director of Infectious Disease Research, said.

Ad

Some people can’t imagine St. Clair Shores without the water tower that’s been there since the 1920s -- others are wondering why it’s still there.

The water tower is obsolete and tearing it down would be cheaper than maintaining it. If you drive through St. Clair Shores, the water tower is hard to miss.

At nearly 100 years old, it has seen some better days. Now, the city is trying to determine what to do with it.

Weather forecast: Icy spots and bitter cold

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit. For more: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Michigan reported 39,372 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 13,124 cases over the past three days.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,905,639, including 29,226 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,866,267 cases and 29,190 deaths, as of Friday.

Ad

Read the latest COVID report here.