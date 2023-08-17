7 from Wayne, Oakland counties accused of stealing 16 Ford Bronco Raptors across area

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Seven people from Wayne and Oakland counties are accused of stealing 16 brand-new Ford Bronco Raptors from factories in Canton Township, Dearborn, and Woodhaven.

Multiple 2023 Ford Bronco Raptors were stolen in October 2022 from a Ford factory lot in Canton Township. Police said those thefts were linked to Bronco Raptors stolen in Dearborn and Woodhaven.

The 16 stolen SUVs were valued at a combined $1,760,000, according to authorities.

Investigators found 10 of the stolen SUVs in Northville, Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Texas, Arizona, and Alaska. Five different stolen vehicles and a gun were found during the investigation, as well as $28,426 cash that authorities believe is from the sale of stolen vehicles.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, officials from Canton Township, Northville Township, Novi, Farmington Hills, West Bloomfield, and Oakland County arrested seven people in connection with the thefts.

They were charged Wednesday at 35th District Court.

Migel Santiago, 19, of Troy, is charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and nine counts of receiving and concealing stolen property worth $20,000 or more. His bond was set at $100,000, or 10%, with a home confinement tether.

Oliaran Pernell, 20, of Detroit, is charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and 10 counts of receiving and concealing stolen property worth $20,000 or more. His bond was set at $100,000, or 10%, with a home confinement tether.

Samir Rashed, 21, of Northville, is charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and nine counts of receiving and concealing stolen property worth $20,000 or more. His bond was set at $100,000, or 10%, with a home confinement tether.

Julian Lyles, 19, of Detroit, is charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and eight counts of receiving and concealing stolen property worth $20,000 or more. His bond was set at $100,000, or 10%, with a home confinement tether.

Dominick Dumont, 19, of Northville, is charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and one count of receiving and concealing stolen property worth $20,000 or more. His bond was set at $50,000 with a home confinement tether.

Abdulfattah Hamed, 21, of Van Buren Township, is charged with one count of receiving and concealing stolen property worth $20,000 or more. His bond was set at $10,000, or 10%. with a GPS tether.

Janisse Moss, 19, of Lincoln Park, is charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and 10 counts of receiving and concealing stolen property worth $20,000 or more. Her bond was set at $1 million with a GPS tether.

Conducting a criminal enterprise is a 20-year felony, and receiving and concealing stolen property worth $20,000 or more is a 10-year felony.

The next court date is scheduled for Aug. 25.