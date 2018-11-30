TOP STORIES Friday, November 30, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- James Craig: Detroit police chief, fire department union president spar over first responder safety.
- AP Fact Check: President Trump claims an auto industry boom that doesn't exist.
- NAFTA: Trump signs NAFTA replacement deal ahead of the G20 summit.
- Marriott: Massive data breach reported at Marriott's Starwood hotels; 500 million guests affected.
LOCAL:
- Danielle Stislicki: 2 years later, Danielle Stislicki's family copes with loss while still seeking closure.
- James Craig: Detroit police chief, fire department union president spar over first responder safety.
- Detroit: Michigan State Police say teen drove 138 mph on I-75 because he was 'late for curfew'.
- Novi: Man hospitalized after buying sick puppy from pet store at Twelve Oaks Mall, lawsuit says.
- Detroit: Man charged in 2-year-old daughter's murder to be sentenced.
- Detroit: Lack of available Detroit judges puts justice on hold for mother who lost 2 sons.
- Pontiac: 2 charged after 11-year-old boy shot outside party store.
- Detroit's West Side: Multiple vehicles involved in deadly crash.
- Detroit Public Schools: Detroit Public Schools Community District addresses firing of boys basketball coach.
- Weather: Warming temps Friday, rainy weekend ahead.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Marriott: Massive data breach reported at Marriott's Starwood hotels; 500 million guests affected.
- CDC: CDC warns of new, dangerous tick spreading in US.
- Los Angeles: Black Panthers mural in Los Angeles defaced with swastikas.
- Richard Branson: Billionaire entrepreneur says Virgin Galactic will take people to space before Christmas.
- Southwest Airlines: Girl called Abcde 'mocked by Southwest Airlines staff'.
POLITICS:
- AP Fact Check: President Trump claims an auto industry boom that doesn't exist.
- NAFTA: Trump signs NAFTA replacement deal ahead of the G20 summit.
- Paul Manafort: Manafort-Mueller feud resumes in court Friday.
- Immigration: Concerns raised about 'traumatized' immigrant children still in custody.
- Donald Trump Jr.: Donald Trump Jr., Trump organization in spotlight after Cohen plea.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Priyanka Chopra: Actress, Nick Jonas arrive in Jodhpur for wedding.
- Hip Hop: Listen to new Meek Mill, Jay-Z, Rick Ross track 'What's Free'.
- Ariana Grande: Singer pens letter about Manchester bombing in new docuseries.
SPORTS:
- Ndamukong Suh: Suh faces Lions for 1st time, nearing division title with Rams.
- NHL: William Nylander contract signing watch.
- Michigan Basketball: Who is new Michigan basketball star Ignas Brazdeikis?
JOBS:
- Farmington Hills: Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor.
- Detroit: Development Centers seeking head start teacher.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.