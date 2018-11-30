TOP STORIES Friday, November 30, 2018

News

LOCAL

  • Danielle Stislicki2 years later, Danielle Stislicki's family copes with loss while still seeking closure.
  • James Craig: Detroit police chief, fire department union president spar over first responder safety.
  • DetroitMichigan State Police say teen drove 138 mph on I-75 because he was 'late for curfew'.
  • Novi: Man hospitalized after buying sick puppy from pet store at Twelve Oaks Mall, lawsuit says.
  • Detroit: Man charged in 2-year-old daughter's murder to be sentenced.
  • Detroit: Lack of available Detroit judges puts justice on hold for mother who lost 2 sons.
  • Pontiac: 2 charged after 11-year-old boy shot outside party store.
  • Detroit's West SideMultiple vehicles involved in deadly crash.
  • Detroit Public Schools: Detroit Public Schools Community District addresses firing of boys basketball coach.
  • WeatherWarming temps Friday, rainy weekend ahead.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • Marriott: Massive data breach reported at Marriott's Starwood hotels; 500 million guests affected.
  • CDCCDC warns of new, dangerous tick spreading in US.
  • Los AngelesBlack Panthers mural in Los Angeles defaced with swastikas.
  • Richard BransonBillionaire entrepreneur says Virgin Galactic will take people to space before Christmas.
  • Southwest Airlines: Girl called Abcde 'mocked by Southwest Airlines staff'.

POLITICS:

  • AP Fact Check: President Trump claims an auto industry boom that doesn't exist.
  • NAFTA: Trump signs NAFTA replacement deal ahead of the G20 summit.
  • Paul Manafort: Manafort-Mueller feud resumes in court Friday.
  • Immigration: Concerns raised about 'traumatized' immigrant children still in custody.
  • Donald Trump Jr.: Donald Trump Jr., Trump organization in spotlight after Cohen plea.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Priyanka ChopraActress, Nick Jonas arrive in Jodhpur for wedding.
  • Hip Hop: Listen to new Meek Mill, Jay-Z, Rick Ross track 'What's Free'.
  • Ariana Grande: Singer pens letter about Manchester bombing in new docuseries.

SPORTS:

  • Ndamukong Suh: Suh faces Lions for 1st time, nearing division title with Rams.
  • NHL: William Nylander contract signing watch.
  • Michigan Basketball: Who is new Michigan basketball star Ignas Brazdeikis?

JOBS: 

  • Farmington Hills: Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor.
  • DetroitDevelopment Centers seeking head start teacher.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
  • Oakland CountyOakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.

