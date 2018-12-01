TOP STORIES Saturday, December 1, 2018

News

By Natasha Dado

LOCAL

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

POLITICS:

  • George H.W. Bush: Political world react to George H.W. Bush's death
  • George: H.W. Bush: The letter George H.W. Bush left for Clinton is a lesson in elegance
  • Pompeo: 'Ludicrous' to suggest Trump canceled Putin meeting over Cohen news
  • Washington, DC: 6 White House officials found in violation of the Hatch Act
  • California: Judge keeps in place nationwide injunction in asylum case

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Kid Rock: Singer out as grand marshal of Nashville Christmas parade after Behar comments
  • Mitch Albom: Writer's S.A.Y. Detroit Radiothon is back and needs your help!
  • Michelle Obama: Obama at No. 1: 'Becoming' surpasses 'Fire and Fury' in book sales
  • Megan Fox: Actress  confirms she, Shia LaBeouf were a thing

SPORTS:

  • Football: Could Detroit be in running for an XFL team?
  • Kareem Hunt: Kansas City Chiefs cut player after video shows he knocked over woman
  • Baseball: Detroit Tigers non-tender catcher James McCann, pitcher Alex Wilson
  • Hockey: Red Wings face Bruins, Avalanche this weekend 

JOBS: 

  • Farmington Hills: Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor.
  • DetroitDevelopment Centers seeking head start teacher.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
  • Oakland CountyOakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.

