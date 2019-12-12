ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

DETROIT – The only dock for the Harsens Island ferry collapsed Wednesday left people stranded on the island. There was also an arcing power line that is blocking access to get to the ferry on foot. DTE crews were on site working to fix the downed power line issue. Pedestrian traffic can now travel to and from the island. Vehicles are still stuck.

The former Eisenhower High School band director is charged with two different cases pertaining to inappropriate interactions with students, the Macomb County prosecutor announced Wednesday. Christopher Traskal, of Sterling Heights, is accused of sending emails to a student he was teaching that, over the course of several months,"escalated to an inappropriate and sexual nature," according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

A man claimed guards badly beat him inside the Macomb County Jail and he said he’s got the video to prove it. It’s at the center of a federal civil rights lawsuit. In July 2018, video captured six Macomb County sheriff’s deputies carry Brian Paul Hyde and strap him into a restraint chair. A bag is placed on Hyde’s head as a deputy delivers several blows to him. A blue flash appears on the video -- Hyde claims a deputy was using a taser on his groin.

A family wants answers after a poorly-written note appeared in their mailbox after their two pet pigs went missing. Connor Root got Marvin and Moses after graduating college and he’s had them ever since. Just like cats and dogs, his two pigs are a part of his family. “They mean a lot,” Root said. “They brought a lot of good memories to a lot of people.”

This holiday shopping season, many people have already hopped online to purchase our gifts. Once you click the buy button, how does your package get to you? Local 4′s consumer investigator Hank Winchester went to the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Romulus and received an exclusive look during its busiest time of the year.

What was supposed to be a competitive, yet friendly, competition ended with tempers flared and people spitting on one another. New video shows the aftermath of the Denby vs. Almont Football game. Local 4 learned that Oakland County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into the fight. They are investigating four incidents, three out of the four were recorded on video.

