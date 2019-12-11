ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

DETROIT – A Novi woman said coyotes snatched and killed her family’s beloved Maltese dog right in their backyard. Debbie Oppat said what happened to her dog should serve as a warning to others in her neighborhood. She’s pleading for something to be done to get the coyotes out of the area. Oppat said she let her dog, 3-year-old Tory, out into the backyard as she normally would. Tory is trained not to go in the woods, but when Oppat went into the house for a moment, two coyotes pounced.

A 1-year-old boy died Tuesday in a rollover crash on I-94 in St. Clair Shores. Police said the preliminary investigation showed a van was traveling in the left center lane on eastbound I-94 at Martin Road about 6 a.m. when it changed into the left lane and rear-ended a car.

The family of a Detroit mother who was murdered more than five years ago is holding out hope that her two missing children will return home. Family members said tips are coming in from around the country, but years after Kaylah and Kristian disappeared, there’s still no sign of what happened to them. Loved ones hope by continuing to share their story, someone who knows what happened to the children will come forward.

Video shows a man attacking gas station clerks with a liquor bottle Saturday in Macomb Township. In the video, the man walks inside a Mobil Gas Station on Hall and Heydenreich roads. He walks by the two employees behind the counter without saying a word and then all of a sudden, he starts to attack them with what police said was a liquor bottle.

Washtenaw County authorities believe they may have busted a multi-state car sale scam after a dealership was swindled out of $250,000. According to authorities, Dennis Ray Tuttle is accused of targeting car buyers with a 2005 remake of the Ford GT that won at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966.

A driver who struck and killed an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy during a 2017 chase was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday. Deputy Eric Overall was working to deploy stop sticks when he was hit and killed by Joseph Berak’s car. Berak was charged with leading deputies on the chase and deliberately hitting and killing Overall at the intersection of M-15 and Seymore Lake Road on Thanksgiving Day 2017.

