ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

DETROIT – A man who said he believes he’s D’Wan Sims, a child who went missing from a Livonia mall 25 years ago, has given a DNA sample to police. D’Wan Sims was reported missing on Dec. 11, 1994 at the Wonderland Mall in Livonia. His mother, Dwanna Harris, told police he disappeared while shopping with her. Surveillance video revealed that Harris was at the mall, but didn’t show her son. That led investigators to believe he was never at the mall in the first place. The family became the focus of suspicion.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said more potential victims have come forward after sexual conduct charges were announced against a local tattoo artist. Alexander Boyko, 26, was arraigned Thursday on three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with inappropriate contact he allegedly had with a woman in 2015. The victim is now 25.

A father says his sons accidentally shot a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier with a BB gun Wednesday in Howell Township. “They did not mean to shoot her. I raised my kids better than that,” the father said. The mail carrier was hit in her hand with a pellet while she delivered mail Wednesday afternoon.

The Harsens Island Ferry was back in action Thursday, making continual runs back and forth to the island. Unfortunately, it’s only open to pedestrians, leaving vehicles stranded on the island for another night. The dock collapsed and a crane took out power lines on the island Wednesday, leaving many residents stranded.

For many Michiganders, the holiday season doesn’t start until the Steam Railroading Institutes’ Pere Marquette 1225 holiday schedule begins. Pere Marquette 1225 -- also known as the North Pole Express -- runs Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 16 to Dec. 21.

A woman’s body was dragged over a snowy hill and left in a rural area in northern Michigan, police said. Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich said investigators are treating it as a homicide. Authorities were called Wednesday after a caller wondered if the drag marks might have been caused by someone dumping a dead deer or trash in the Maple City area, northwest of Traverse City.

