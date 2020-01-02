ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020

DETROIT – There is controversy surrounding a photo showing Detroit firefighters posing in front of a house that’s engulfed in flames. The photo has not been verified but is believed to have been taken Tuesday night. The home was vacant. Local 4 has been told the picture was supposed to be a sentimental moment for Battalion Chief Gary Fisher, who was retiring.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Fire trucks, emergency vehicles and a slew of police cars surrounded the area of Livernois and I-96 in Detroit on Wednesday when a police chase ended with a crash. The vehicle, which had three people inside, slammed into a light pole about 1:45 p.m. Police said everyone inside the 2003 Honda Pilot was under the age 20.

A bullet smashed through the windshield of a Detroit EMS vehicle just minutes before the new year officially began, police said. The EMS was on a run around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of I-96 and the Davison Freeway when the bullet struck the upper left portion of the windshield, according to authorities. Officials said the bullet ended up near the steering wheel. It is believed to be a bullet from celebratory gunfire coming back down.

If you’re planning to travel in 2020, there are some great deals you can snag right now. Puerto Rico is a top destination, and there’s currently deals on flights and hotels. There are roundtrip direct flights from Detroit Metro Airport to San Juan later this month that cost $215. There are a slew of four-star hotels in Puerto Rico listed for less than $150 a night, and many of them include extra promotions, such as free breakfast.

Nine people escaped a house fire Wednesday afternoon on Detroit’s east side. The home on Keystone Street near Mound Road caught fire while a family was inside. Officials said one person was treated for smoke inhalation, but everyone is safe and expected to be OK.

Read More

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 --