ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

DETROIT – Shocking video of people across Detroit firing guns into the air at the stroke of midnight for New Year’s Day is demonstrating the danger of celebratory gunfire. The videos have been shared hundreds, if not thousands, of times Thursday on social media. Cameras were rolling all over the city as people fired their guns to bring in the new year.

Detroit police said an Allen Park man wanted after a group of people blocked I-94 traffic by doing donuts on the freeway has been taken into custody. Video was captured of an orange Chevrolet Camaro doing donuts in the middle of westbound I-94 on Dec. 26 in Detroit while traffic was blocked and a group of people got dangerously close to the car to record the stunt.

A wrong-way driver in Detroit shot a woman early Wednesday after she honked at them. Police said the woman was driving in the 9100 block of Strasburg Street, near Seven Mile Road, around 2:30 a.m. when a car starting driving toward her, going the wrong way.

The new year has many people looking to move. While the Metro Detroit market isn’t as hot as it was in 2017, when it was booming, the outlook for 2020 seems good for those who want to sell their homes.

Winter break has been extended for students in the Richmond Community Schools district -- Thursday and Friday’s classes have been canceled. Officials with the district said several of its servers were attacked by ransomware over the holiday break. School systems -- including heating, printers, telephones and other classroom technology -- have been affected.

A violent arrest in Wyandotte has people asking questions. In December, a man in a long winter coat and hat took a bicycle from the front porch of a Wyandotte home. Surveillance footage captured what appeared to be the same man, in the same outfit, using a rock to attempt to break into Benny’s Liquor Shoppe on Ford Avenue.

