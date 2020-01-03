43ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

View of Detroit from the Winsor sky camera on Jan. 2, 2020 at 8:15 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Winsor sky camera on Jan. 2, 2020 at 8:15 p.m. (WDIV)

Celebratory gunfire at midnight of new year puts Detroit residents in danger

DETROIT – Shocking video of people across Detroit firing guns into the air at the stroke of midnight for New Year’s Day is demonstrating the danger of celebratory gunfire. The videos have been shared hundreds, if not thousands, of times Thursday on social media. Cameras were rolling all over the city as people fired their guns to bring in the new year.

4 Fast Facts

  • The Detroit Lions announced defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and offensive line coach Jeff Davidson will be stepping away from football. Click here to read more.
  • Crews from the Environmental Protection Agency were at the site of the green ooze leaking onto I-696 in Madison Heights to take samples and clean up. Click here to read more.
  • Most e-cigarette flavors will soon be a thing of the past. President Donald Trump said many cartridges could soon be pulled from the market. Click here to read more.
  • Authorities in Macomb Township are looking for a man who hit a pedestrian and fled the scene Monday. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

I-94 donut stunt

Detroit police said an Allen Park man wanted after a group of people blocked I-94 traffic by doing donuts on the freeway has been taken into custody. Video was captured of an orange Chevrolet Camaro doing donuts in the middle of westbound I-94 on Dec. 26 in Detroit while traffic was blocked and a group of people got dangerously close to the car to record the stunt.

Mother shot in Detroit

A wrong-way driver in Detroit shot a woman early Wednesday after she honked at them. Police said the woman was driving in the 9100 block of Strasburg Street, near Seven Mile Road, around 2:30 a.m. when a car starting driving toward her, going the wrong way.

Metro Detroit housing market

The new year has many people looking to move. While the Metro Detroit market isn’t as hot as it was in 2017, when it was booming, the outlook for 2020 seems good for those who want to sell their homes.

Ransomware virus at school

Winter break has been extended for students in the Richmond Community Schools district -- Thursday and Friday’s classes have been canceled. Officials with the district said several of its servers were attacked by ransomware over the holiday break. School systems -- including heating, printers, telephones and other classroom technology -- have been affected.

Wyandotte arrest

A violent arrest in Wyandotte has people asking questions. In December, a man in a long winter coat and hat took a bicycle from the front porch of a Wyandotte home. Surveillance footage captured what appeared to be the same man, in the same outfit, using a rock to attempt to break into Benny’s Liquor Shoppe on Ford Avenue.

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2019 --

