ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Dec. 31, 2019 at 8:28 p.m. (WDIV)
Sex offender uses toupee, fake name to enter Royal Oak locker room for children, gets naked, police say

DETROIT – A sex offender with a long history of indecent exposure is accused of using a toupee and a fake name to get into a Royal Oak ice arena where he had been banned, entering a locker room reserved for minors and getting naked in front of a 13-year-old boy, officials said.

  • Watch live coverage as major cities around the world ring in the new year with celebrations and fireworks. Click here to read more.
  • The Michigan Humane Society says Zack, a 30-pound “unit of a cat,” is available for adoption at their Howell shelter. Click here to read more.
  • An Eastpointe package thief lit a cigar and took a call on his cellphone while standing on the victim’s porch, police said. Click here to read more.
  • Police in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are urging residents to stay off the roads after a winter storm blew through the area overnight and this morning. Click here to read more.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have parted ways with six members of the coaching staff following another embarrassing season that saw them lose nine straight and 12 of 13 games down the stretch.

Missing woman

A 25-year-old woman told her mother she would be right back home when she left her Hamtramck apartment two weeks ago. But Camay Lowe is still missing. Lowe was last seen Dec. 17 leaving her apartment near Conant and Caniff streets in Hamtramck, officials said.

Hazardous waste

How did state officials allow a known polluter to continue mishandling hazardous waste to the point it was leaking onto I-696 in Madison Heights? Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she’s considering legal action, but Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said it’s not just a green ooze problem, but also a state problem.

Restaurant destroyed in fire

Officials believe a popular Mexican restaurant that caught fire in Lyon Township might be a total loss. Crews battled flames Tuesday morning at the Lyon Cantina restaurant on Pontiac Trail at Nine Mile Road, officials said.

Budget battle

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the legislature were supposed to fix the roads in 2019, but instead, the year was dominated by a nasty budget fight that ended after months of pointing fingers.

