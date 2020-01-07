ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

DETROIT – We’re learning more about the murder of a man from the Flint area whom police believe met his killer through a dating app. Kevin Bacon, 25, of Swartz Creek was found dead on Dec. 28 in a Bennington Township residence. Bacon’s family reported him missing when he didn’t arrive for breakfast on Christmas Day. Bacon’s roommate said that Bacon was going to see a man he had met on Grindr, a dating app.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

A man died last month after being sucker punched at a St. Clair Shores bar. Surveillance video shows what led to that punch that killed Shawn Kubic. Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said Kubic had a disagreement with a man across the bar from him at Kapones Sports Tavern on Dec. 22, 2019.

An argument between cousins led to a shooting in a Shelby Township parking lot Monday, police said. Police said the cousins were involved in a fight at 23 Mile Road and Shelby about 1:30 p.m. That led to one person shooting the other person multiple times. The shooter surrendered when police arrived.

Limited parking has been an issue for Berkley’s Vinsetta Garage for more than seven years. Customers have been forced to valet their cars or try to find street parking near the popular restaurant. Vinsetta Garage’s owners bought neighboring property to build parking lots. A lawsuit was filed against the city when it refused to rezone the area for parking.

Thieves smashed through the front door of three Target stores in Metro Detroit overnight and stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics. Police suspect an organized group of thieves are behind the break-ins at Target stores in Dearborn, Allen Park and Woodhaven. The group of men were covered from head to toe and broke into the stores with something heavy. Police hope surveillance images can help them identify the thieves.

Digging along I-696 in Madison Heights continued as investigators work to determine the reach of the green ooze that was found seeping onto I-696 on Dec. 20. Investigators were back at the site Monday to do more testing. The substance is believed to have been coming from the basement of the condemned Electro-Plating Services on 10 Mile Road, which was the site of a cleanup in 2016 due to improperly stored hazardous waste.

Read More

Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 --