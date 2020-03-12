ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, March 11, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak in the state following the first confirmation of cases. Whitmer announced the first cases during a press conference late Tuesday night in Lansing. The two cases are in Oakland and Wayne counties.

Whitmer urged “community mitigation strategies” in light of the confirmed cases, urging residents and businesses to avoid large gatherings. “This is to keep the most people we can, safe,” Whitmer said.

A ripple effect across Michigan came Wednesday, after the first cases of coronavirus were confirmed. Following the announcement that the virus finally made its way to Michigan, numerous colleges have moved classes to online only instruction. Large events are also being canceled.

Many people are asking whether they should cancel trips they have planned because of coronavirus. If you are planning to travel, there are several factors you need to consider. First, consider your individual risk and the situation where you are traveling.

Big Ten Tournament basketball games will be played with no fans beginning Thursday. The Big Ten Conference released a statement Wednesday that only “student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and immediate family members of the participating teams” can attend the games.

The 62nd annual St. Patrick’s Parade, held in Detroit’s Corktown, has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. The parade was slated to be held on Sunday, but organizers say the confirmation of cases in Michigan this week has forced them to make the difficult decision to cancel the parade.

The new coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic. So what does that mean? “Pandemic” has nothing to do with how serious the illness is. It just means a disease is spreading widely. The head of the World Health Organization, which made the declaration Wednesday, said the U.N. health agency is deeply concerned about the alarming levels of spread.

