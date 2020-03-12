ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Michigan coronavirus: More cases expected; Governor urges ‘community mitigation strategies'
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak in the state following the first confirmation of cases. Whitmer announced the first cases during a press conference late Tuesday night in Lansing. The two cases are in Oakland and Wayne counties.
Whitmer urged “community mitigation strategies” in light of the confirmed cases, urging residents and businesses to avoid large gatherings. “This is to keep the most people we can, safe,” Whitmer said.
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- The state of Michigan has confirmed its first cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19. One is being treated in Ann Arbor. Click here to read more.
- Officials with the Dearborn Public Schools district announced Wednesday that they are closing Whitmore-Bolles Elementary as a precaution after a staff member was exposed to someone with coronavirus (COVID-19). Click here to read more.
- Two people in Michigan have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Click here to read more.
- This year’s NCAA tournaments will be played in mostly empty arenas. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Colleges move to online instruction
A ripple effect across Michigan came Wednesday, after the first cases of coronavirus were confirmed. Following the announcement that the virus finally made its way to Michigan, numerous colleges have moved classes to online only instruction. Large events are also being canceled.
Should you cancel your trip because of coronavirus?
Many people are asking whether they should cancel trips they have planned because of coronavirus. If you are planning to travel, there are several factors you need to consider. First, consider your individual risk and the situation where you are traveling.
Big Ten Tournament games to be played without fans
Big Ten Tournament basketball games will be played with no fans beginning Thursday. The Big Ten Conference released a statement Wednesday that only “student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and immediate family members of the participating teams” can attend the games.
Detroit cancels annual St. Patrick’s Parade
The 62nd annual St. Patrick’s Parade, held in Detroit’s Corktown, has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. The parade was slated to be held on Sunday, but organizers say the confirmation of cases in Michigan this week has forced them to make the difficult decision to cancel the parade.
What the WHO pandemic declaration means
The new coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic. So what does that mean? “Pandemic” has nothing to do with how serious the illness is. It just means a disease is spreading widely. The head of the World Health Organization, which made the declaration Wednesday, said the U.N. health agency is deeply concerned about the alarming levels of spread.
Read More
- Flattening the curve: Why it’s important to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Ohio’s no ‘mass gatherings’ order would force NCAA Tournament games without fans
- Michigan governor says state has 2 confirmed coronavirus cases, declares state of emergency
- University of Michigan cancels in-person classes, events amid coronavirus outbreak
- Macomb Community College suspends in-person classes due to coronavirus
- Coronavirus concerns bring big changes to nursing homes, retirement villages
- Man charged after woman carjacked, robbed, assaulted in Warren
- MHSAA: Winter postseason tournaments will have limited or no spectators due to coronavirus concerns
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.