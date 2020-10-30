Voting in Ann Arbor; local eateries, sports team hit with COVID-19 cases; got Halloween plans?

Happy Friday!

Election Day is around the corner -- have you voted yet? There’s still time to register and vote absentee. If you’d prefer to vote in person on Tuesday, here’s a list of polling places and precincts. Worried about long lines? You can check the wait time at your precinct with this handy Election Day Line Tracker.

If you are voting absentee, state and local officials are saying it’s too late to mail in your ballot since there’s no guarantee it will arrive at the City Clerk’s Office in time. It’s best to drop off your ballot in person at a designated drop box. Luckily, there are seven of them in Ann Arbor. The City Clerk’s Office will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day to help address an anticipated record turnout of voters. For more information, check the city’s website.

Already voted? Fantastic! You can find detailed election analysis and live results here.

What’s been happening:

⛔️ Knight’s Steakhouse and Sava’s temporarily closed this past week due to positive COVID-19 cases among employees. Both restaurants have reopened with limited hours and staff. (A4)

🏒 Meanwhile, an Ann Arbor youth hockey team is in quarantine after six members tested positive for the virus. (Local 4)

🗳 Early student voters at the University of Michigan have decreased since the school and Washtenaw County Health Department issued an emergency stay-in-place order last week for undergrads. (MLive)

☑️ Three days after the emergency order was issued, the Health Department updated its conditions to allow students to leave their residences to vote and attend election-related activities. (A4)

⚖ Former violin professor at the University of Michigan, Stephen Shipps, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with transporting a minor across state lines to engage in sexual activity. Shipps was placed on administrative leave in Dec. 2018 after allegations of sexual misconduct were brought forward to school authorities. He retired soon after. (Michigan Daily)

🗣 Three former employees are suing downtown cannabis provisioning center Om of Medicine, claiming wrongful termination. (A4)

🎒 Dozens of homeless individuals are set to be moved from Red Roof Inn on Plymouth Road to new shelter spaces this weekend. Activists say now is not the time to crowd shelters. (MLive)

🧪️ Michigan continues to hit highest single-day COVID-19 case totals, which signals ongoing community spread in all eight of the state’s regions. (ClickOnDetroit)

☃ At this point, do event cancelations even surprise you anymore? Kerrytown’s annual KindleFest has been pulled this year with hopes to resume the beloved holiday tradition in 2021. (A4)

Good to know:

💉 The Washtenaw County Health Department will be holding cost-free flu vaccine events on Saturday and Monday. Here’s where. (A4)

🎁 The Guild’s Gutman Gallery will be hosting its first annual Holiday Artist Market. If there ever was a good season to buy gifts locally, this is it. (A4)

📦 Zingerman’s Mail Order is hiring now for the holiday season. Here’s more information. (A4)

👻 It’s Halloween tomorrow! Although I’m assuming most of us parents are sad we can’t take our kids trick-or-treating -- or raid their candy late at night -- it doesn’t mean Halloween is over as we know it. Check out these spooky and safe drive-thru events happening at Domino’s Farms, Ringstar Studios and North Star Reach in Pinckney. (A4 | Live in the D)

🎨 Hey parents, here’s another one for you. The Ann Arbor Art Center has announced virtual art camps during AAPS' fall and winter breaks. The best part? Each camp session comes with art supplies. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“Everyone needs a little joy right now and what brings joy more than some doughnuts to your doorstep?”

- Jamie Krake, co-owner of It’s a Good Day Donuts

