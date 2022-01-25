Nightside Report Jan. 24, 2022: Cousin of missing teen faces charges for lying to investigators; Here’s why Michigan is ending COVID recovery data reporting

DETROIT – The cousin of a teenage girl who went missing from Eastpointe has been charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation.

Jaylin Brazier, 21, was arraigned Monday (Jan. 24) in 38th District Court. He faces one count of lying to a peace officer in a violent crime investigation and one count of lying to a peace officer.

Michigan’s health department updated the number of COVID-19 recoveries on Monday for the last time.

In an update posted to the state’s coronavirus data website, MDHHS said the Monday update on COVID recoveries in Michigan will be the last one posted. As of Jan. 20, the state reported 1,421,905 recoveries.

Clearing the roads of all the snow is a big job, and it’s becoming an even more challenging task with the ongoing worker shortages. Some Road Commissions have to look outside the department to get things done.

Plows have been out for hours at this point for nearly 18 hours straight in some places, trying to keep up with the snowfall that isn’t expected to taper off for another five hours.

The snow has been constant, and the roads have been slick as slush builds up along the highways, making for some real problems near Oakman Boulevard and Jefferies Freeway.

Around Metro Detroit, there have been dozens of accidents on Monday, Jan 24, on the main highways; Michigan State police said the accidents were caused by people going too fast for how steady the snow has been coming down.

For many students, Monday was the first day back to school in the renovated Oxford High School building.

They have been out of the building since the Nov. 30 mass shooting that injured seven and killed four students. Many experienced mixed emotions when they returned to the building.

