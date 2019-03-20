ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 20, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 20, 2019.
- 🔎 Looking back at some of Michigan's biggest unsolved cases
- 🌱 Spring arrives today: Here's the science behind the vernal equinox
- 🎭 Lin-Manuel Miranda surprises 'Hamilton' crowd in Detroit
- 🚨 Metro Detroit Crime Report -- March 20, 2019
- ⚠️ Eastbound I-696 at Greenfield Road closed in Southfield due to vehicle fire
Weather: Spring arrives with showers
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local headlines:
- Detroit man shot at apartment complex in Roseville
- Edison Boat Club on Detroit's east side will be closing permanently
- Trash hauler in Orion Township has permit pulled after months of complaints about missed trash days
- New push to expand police surveillance in Detroit neighborhoods through program
Local courts:
- 9 a.m. -- Harrison Township man faces sentencing for killing man, injuring another in Detroit shooting
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
Oakland County Child Killer podcast
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
News from across Michigan
- Newborn infant found dead in Lansing, woman still missing
- Michigan father charged in son's overdose death
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National/International headlines
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- 🏒 Athanasiou scores twice as Red Wings top Rangers, 3-2
- 🎳 History is made: Belmonte wins 20th career title at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park
- 🎮 Video games are now a legitimate high school sport
- WATCH: Cassius Winston's father celebrates son's rise to success at Michigan State University
- ⚾ Tommy John Surgery recommended for Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer
- Angels give Mike Trout new record-breaking 12-year deal worth $430M
🏀 NCAA Tournament 🏀
- Join our college basketball Bracket Challenge!
- A look at the Montana Grizzlies ahead of NCAA opener against Michigan
- How Michigan basketball's past 5 trips to NCAA tournament have gone
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Good Health
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.