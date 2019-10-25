ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Detroit school, family says

Sandra Kewley tried to stay calm as she explained why her 5-year-old granddaughter is afraid to go back to school.

Kewley was called to pick her up Monday from Brewer Elementary School because her pants were ripped. Her granddaughter told her it was because a boy with scissors coaxed her into the bathroom.

5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Detroit school, family says

School absences

Chronic absenteeism has been an ongoing problem in Detroit schools.

Officials with the Detroit Public Schools Community District claim it's starting to get more children to school every day because schools have a team of people getting to the core reason the students are repeatedly absent.

House fire

A mattress caught fire Thursday in a Pembroke Avenue home in Detroit, sending five children to the hospital.

"It's a mattress and carpet burns," said Treyvaughn Robinson. "It didn't really touch the wood."

Robinson found five children unconscious, overcome by toxic smoke, behind a closed door in his home.

UAW-GM

Local United Automotive Workers union members have been voting on a tentative agreement that could end the union's strike against General Motors. Some union members have voted in favor of the agreement. Others have given the deal a thumbs down.

UAW Local 22 member Valentina Wilson said she's not sure how she feels about the tentative agreement.

Armed man shot

The owner of a new Highland Park restaurant and bar fatally shot an attempted robber early Thursday.

The owner of Woodward Bistro was doing a cash count just after midnight because it wasn't busy, and the bar was closing early.

