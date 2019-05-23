ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Detroit police chief: If you 'taunt' department with an ATV, 'we're coming after you'

Police are working to get some all-terrain vehicles off the streets of Detroit. ATV and minibike riders have been spotted taking over busy intersections in Detroit and it's a sight that's becoming all too common.

"Many of them think that because we've instituted a no-chase policy, that, 'We'll just taunt the police and then we'll run and they're not going to chase us.' Well, that's not how it's going to work," Detroit police Chief James Craig said.

Detroit police chief: If you 'taunt' department with an ATV, 'we're coming after you'

4 fast facts

One person was killed and another hospitalized after a shooting on Detroit's east side, according to police. Read more.

A lawn-mowing crew hit a propane tank hidden in long grass, causing an explosion in a Detroit neighborhood. Learn more.

Dearborn police hope an image on a shirt helps identify skeletal human remains that were found in a wooded area. Read more.

Four people were arrested as part of a $2 million fraud investigation. Learn more.

Be informed

Mental illness and first responders

In the state of Michigan nearly 50 percent of all inmates have some sort of mental illness and local first responders are coming in contact daily with people who are mentally ill.

The interactions first responders have with people in a mental health crisis can be stressful and sometimes dangerous and experts said they're not properly trained to handle those interactions.

READ MORE

Penske donates $5 million to Jefferson-Chalmers

The Detroit Grand Prix will take over Belle Isle in a week and a half, and one of the event's biggest backers announced Wednesday that it will invest millions of dollars into a nearby neighborhood.

LEARN MORE

Charter school to close

A charter school in Detroit is suddenly closing after this school year after financial troubles.

The Southwest Detroit Community School opened on 29th Street in 2013 through a lease agreement with an investment fund headed by tennis star Andre Agassi.

READ MORE

Carpooling service in Detroit

A new carpooling service is now available to some Detroit residents. Scoop, the largest carpooling provider in the country with more than 6 million carpool trips completed to date, announced a partnership with Bedrock to bring a convenient and enjoyable carpooling experience to Detroit.

LEARN MORE

Here’s a look at what we’re working on for Local 4 News at 11:

CALIFORNIA TRAGEDY STRIKES HOME: The Dearborn community mourning four men killed in a crash in California. Tonight at 11, we hear from the uncle of one of the victims.

IT’S OK TO NOT BE OK: Former Lions QB Eric Hipple is opening up about his teenage son’s suicide and reveals how he’s hoping to help others with the way they deal with mental health.

BIRD’S EYE VIEW: Video from a Michigan State Police Chopper helps officers track down a robbery suspect.

DETROIT POLICE RECRUITMENT: DPD is about to launch an aggressive recruitment campaign in hopes of finding more officers who represent the city of Detroit.

– PLUS breaking news, weather and sports. WATCH Local 4 News at 11 here.

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.