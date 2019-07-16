Suspect in Detroit serial killer case due in court on sexual assault charges

DETROIT - The man police suspect is connected to the Detroit serial killer case appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary examination.

Deangelo Martin, 34, is expected to face a judge on rape and attempted murder charges in a case that is not connected to the serial killings.

He was in court June 20 on charges in connection with the sexual assault of a 26-year-old woman. He has been charged with assault with intent to murder that allegedly took place May 7.

Martin has not been charged in connection with the serial killings, but police have called him a suspect in three deaths where the women were all found inside vacant homes on the city's east side.

Police are also investigating the 2018 death of Annetta Nelson to determine if her death is connected.

Victims

Nancy Harrison - Body discovered March 19 on Coventry Street -- she is considered the first victim.

Travesene Ellis - Body discovered May 24 on Linnhurst Street -- she is considered the second victim.

Tamara M. Jones, who was found in a vacant house on Mack Avenue Wednesday, June 5.

Anyone with information needs to contact police at 313-596-2260.

Investigation continues

Deborah Reynolds was last seen with Martin in August. Human remains were discovered Dec. 22, 2018, inside an abandoned home, and police are awaiting DNA tests to confirm if the remains belong to Reynolds. Read more here.

Police are investigating to determine if the death of Annetta Nelson is connected to the serial killings. The 58-year-old mother of two was found dead on Detroit's west side. Read more here.

