Nightside Report Dec. 28, 2020: Why start of extra $300 weekly unemployment benefits will be delayed; Father of 2 shot, killed in carjacking outside Southfield home

Why start of extra $300 weekly unemployment benefits will be delayed in Michigan

DETROIT – The additional $300 weekly unemployment payments for residents who qualify for COVID-19 relief will be delayed in Michigan, officials said.

Congress passed a COVID-19 relief package that extends the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation federal unemployment programs.

Today’s high temperature of 44 degrees (6.5 degrees Celsius) sure felt good, right? Wait, what? Yes, our high today was 44 degrees.

COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Michigan nursing homes

On Monday, there was a lot of excitement and anticipation as the first nursing home patients in Michigan were made immune to COVID-19.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer reviewing Republican-led state relief bill before signing

The State of Michigan has been working on its own COVID relief bill. It passed through the Republican led House and Senate and is now on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk.

