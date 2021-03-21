Morning Briefing March 21, 2021: 8 stabbed after fight breaks out at local hookah lounge, community mourns 9-year-old killed by driver, Detroit mayor hints at vaccine eligibility expansion

Eight people were stabbed and hospitalized after a fight started Sunday inside a Detroit hookah lounge and continued in the parking lot of the business, police say.

None of the injuries were fatal, according to Detroit police. One person starting shooting during the fight, although no one involved was struck by the gunfire.

A child riding a four-wheeler on Detroit’s east side was struck by a car and killed Saturday.

“I really can’t feel right now,” said Sophfronia Dalton. “My baby is not here.”

Dalton is grieving the loss of her 9-year-old son, Mai’Juan Calderian.

Police have arrested the driver of the vehicle that struck the child.

With efforts to gain herd immunity from a deadly virus that has killed nearly 550,000 Americans, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, visited residents getting their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.

He stopped by one of Detroit’s busiest vaccination sites and suggested more people may be eligible for the shot sooner than they think.

Duggan also hinted at expanding eligibility coming ahead of the state’s timeline.

Millions of coronavirus vaccinations are being administered throughout the United States each day.

Here is a closer look at how Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccination progress compares to other states.

You can use the link above to keep track of the state’s progress compared to other parts of the country.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 624,811 as of Saturday, including 15,897 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 2,660 new cases and 47 additional deaths -- including 39 deaths identified during a review of records, meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday, the state reported a total of 562,775 recoveries from the virus.

The state no longer provides coronavirus data updates on Sundays; the next update is expected Monday afternoon.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 6% as of Thursday. The state has reported a slight up-tick in hospitalizations over the last three weeks.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

CVS Health announced will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible Michiganders as early as Sunday, March 21 at five CVS Pharmacy locations in Metro Detroit and eight total statewide.

See how to register here.