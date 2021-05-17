Morning Briefing May 17, 2021: Outages expected today as crews repair Downtown Detroit water main, a look at which Michigan stores still require masks following updated mandate

A customer exits a corner market while wearing a protective mask in the retail shopping district of the SoHo neighborhood of the Manhattan borough of New York, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department is going to repair a 30-inch water main beginning at 12 p.m. Monday on Farmer Street near Bates Street due to a leak.

Officials said several downtown buildings will be out of service or have low water pressure in an eight-block area during the repair period. No water service outages or low pressure are expected in other areas of downtown.

While the mask mandate has been lifted for fully vaccinated people in Michigan, businesses can still enforce a mask policy.

As of May 15, fully vaccinated Michigan residents don’t have to wear a mask in most indoor or outdoor settings, but local communities and businesses can keep mask rules in effect. The move came after the CDC issued new guidance on face covering for COVID-19.

Stores that have dropped mask requirements are strongly urging people who are high risk or unvaccinated to wear a mask while shopping.

The Treasury Department said Monday that 39 million families are set to receive monthly child payments beginning on July 15.

The payments are part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which expanded the child tax credit for one year and made it possible to pre-pay the benefits on a monthly basis. Nearly 88% of children are set to receive the benefits without their parents needing to take any additional action.

Monday is the last day for people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Ford Field in Detroit.

The city’s mass vaccination site opened to the public earlier this year in March, and has since administered more than 240,000 COVID vaccinations since.

A woman has died after crashing into a pole in Detroit, and subsequently grabbing the power line Monday morning.

Ann Arbor Public Schools (AAPS) will not offer before-and-after-school childcare programs for school age students during the 2021-2022 school year. In response, more than 500 parents have signed a petition to AAPS leadership calling for the school district to reconsider and resume the programs.

Parents rely on the district to provide safe and affordable childcare programs, the letter states. For many, their ability to work and be financially stable is possible due to the care offered.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 874,624 as of Saturday, including 18,607 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 1,289 new cases and 107 additional deaths, of which 91 deaths were identified during a review of records.

The state no longer provides data updates on Sundays; the next update is expected Monday afternoon.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 7.15% as of Saturday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have declined over the last three weeks.

As of Saturday, a total of 755,119 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 10 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,713 on Saturday -- lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 65 on Saturday, slightly lower than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 100,900 on Saturday.

Michigan has reported more than 7.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Sunday, with 55.7% of residents 16+ having received at least one dose while 42.1% are considered fully vaccinated.

