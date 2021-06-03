Morning Briefing June 3, 2021: Michigan bill would ban COVID vaccine passport, heat wave heading for Metro Detroit

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, a woman receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from a pharmacist at Nassau County's first vaccination distribution site, set up by Northwell Health and Nassau County, at Nassau County Community College, in Garden City, N.Y. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

A northern Michigan representative has introduced a bill that would prevent tax-payer funded entities from requiring people to be vaccinated for COVID. Such a move would include universities like the University of Michigan and the University of Oakland, who have already mandated that students must get vaccinated if they are living on campus.

Watch live at noon: Gov. Whitmer news conference on Michigan’s economy

If love is truly like a heat wave, then Metro Detroit will be filled with love this weekend and beyond.

We’re heading into cruel summer conditions starting on Friday, with temps back into the mid 80s.

Tiffany Lipkovitch, a Highland Park police detective, is accused of selling drugs on the job while in complete uniform.

A photo was captured in a Highland Park gas station that allegedly captured the officer receiving money as the middle person in a drug transaction.

Paxton Smith, the 2021 valedictorian at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, submitted to school officials an address on the effect of the media on young minds.

But when she spoke at Sunday’s graduation ceremony, she talked of what she called “a war on the rights” of her body and those of other girls and women by the “heartbeat bill” signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a week and a half before.

Where do things stand right now in Michigan regarding the COVID pandemic?

The state’s numbers are starting to improve following months of increased virus spread and hospitalizations, but the data shows that Michigan is still in a pandemic.

From painting to remodeling: If you’ve tried to get a quote recently to have work done to your home, chances are you have discovered that contractors are busy and in high demand.

Unfortunately, the busy season is a perfect opportunity for scam artists to swoop in and con you.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for June 3, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 889,001 as of Wednesday, including 19,209 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update includes a total of 420 new cases and 33 additional deaths.

Testing has been steady around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 3.5% as of Wednesday, the lowest in several weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 412 on Wednesday -- the lowest in several weeks. The 7-day death average was 24 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 51,600 on Wednesday. More than 818,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 8.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 59.1% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 49.7% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

