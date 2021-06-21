Morning Briefing June 21, 2021: Canada to unveil border reopening plan, 2 Michigan sisters killed in I-75 car crash

The Blue Water Maiden statue stands at the base of the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Mich., which connects to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Canadian officials are expected to unveil its first steps in reopening its border with the United States on Monday.

The border closure was extended on Friday to last through July 21, and the confusion over what happens next has left many feeling caught somewhere in between.

See the report here.

Monday is the last day that COVID-19 capacity limits and masking requirements will be in effect in Michigan, about 15 months after the first restrictions were put in place.

On Tuesday, June 22, all capacity limits, indoor and outdoor, will be lifted, and the broad mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, will expire.

Read more here.

Ad

Two sisters were killed and two drivers were injured over the weekend in Michigan when a car crossed the I-75 median and collided head-on with a car heading in the other direction, officials said.

Read the report here.

Police have identified the victim of a drowning in Genesee County as a man from Southfield, they said.

Learn more here.

A 19-year-old woman was killed Saturday after a brief shoot out with a Flint police officer.

See the story here.

Ad

Metro Detroit weather forecast for June 21, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 893,164 as of Friday, including 19,612 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 162 new cases and 14 additional deaths. On Thursday, the state reported 893,002 total cases, including 19,598 deaths

The state is no longer updating COVID data on Saturday or Sunday; the next data update is expected Monday afternoon.

Testing has been steady around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 1.5% as of Friday, the lowest on record. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now at the lowest point since July 2020.

Ad

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 176 on Friday -- the lowest since June 2020. The 7-day death average was 17 on Friday, the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 21,600 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 8.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Sunday, with 60.8% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 52.7% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Ad

Here’s a look at more of the data: