Morning Briefing Sept. 1, 2021: Man found shot to death outside Sterling Heights apartment complex, when to expect peak fall colors in Michigan

Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead Wednesday at a Sterling Heights apartment complex.

The unofficial fall season is almost underway in Michigan -- which means fall colors are coming.

It’s one of the biggest perks of living in Michigan, watching the leaves change colors and enjoying them with a drive, a hike, or just a seat in your backyard.

So when will fall colors peak this year? It depends where you are in Michigan.

While coronavirus pandemic precautions helped keep the flu away last year, experts are worried that we won’t be so lucky this year.

Precautions and restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 actually also helped prevent the spread of the flu, a respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses, during the 2020 flu season. This time last year, health experts were concerned that the U.S. would experience a “twindemic” with COVID and the flu, but that didn’t happen, likely due to a combination of mask wearing, social distancing, most schools being closed and overall reduced travel.

But this year, many of those precautions are gone.

The sudden resignation of two bus drivers has forced Grosse Ile Township Schools to eliminate general education transportation to start the year.

It has put parents in a bind, especially those with multiple kids in school.

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold.

If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.

The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks and before most women even know they’re pregnant. Abortion providers who are asking the Supreme Court to step in said the law would rule out 85% of abortions in Texas and force many clinics to close.

USA Gymnastics has agreed to pay out $425 million to hundreds of women as part of a massive settlement.

The settlement includes Olympic champions who said they were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar.

The organization -- under the microscope for allowing an environment where Nassar went unchecked for years -- is currently in bankruptcy.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for Sept. 1, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

Michigan reported 5,020 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 1,673.3 cases over a three-day period.

Of the 26 deaths announced Monday, six were identified during a review of records.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 946,698, including 20,256 deaths. These numbers are up from 941,678 cases and 20,230 deaths, as of Friday.

Testing has increased to around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 9.14% as of Monday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have increased by 231% since July 1.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,901 on Monday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 17 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 44,400 on Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 65.8% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 57.1% of 12+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: