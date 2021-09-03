Dear Red Wings: Forward Carter Rowney signs for 1 year

NEWARK, NJ - APRIL 06: Carter Rowney #37 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on April 6, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. The Penguins defeated the Devils 7-4. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings signed another forward this week in what is clearly a depth pickup before training camp starts.

Carter Rowney adds depth

Carter Rowney is a 32-year-old center/winger who spent the past three seasons playing for the Anaheim Ducks. He won the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017.

He was part of a struggling Anaheim team the past few seasons. He failed to score a goal last year through 19 games with the Ducks. He was averaging about 14 minutes of ice time a game. Rowney played center when he was with the Penguins, but he was lining up on the wing with the Ducks.

He was undrafted out of the University of North Dakota and signed with Pittsburgh’s AHL squad in 2013. He’s now appeared in 223 NHL games -- 20 goals and 37 assists.

Obviously this is a depth pickup as the Red Wings prepare for training camp. His one-year deal is reportedly $825,000 against the cap. In other words, it’s nothing. Steve Yzerman needs some pros to fill out his camp rosters and to provide depth between Grand Rapids and the NHL roster.

Rowney can be plugged into the 3rd or 4th lines without much concern about his development or defensive liability. This adds some more competition for the young forward prospects, but Yzerman has made it clear he’d rather not use the likes of Joe Veleno, Jonatan Berggren or Lucas Raymond as a “plug.”

Remember, the Red Wings let Luke Glendening and Darren Helm leave. I think they’re still concerned about not having actual NHL depth down the lineup. Yzerman said we should expect more young players to have bigger roles on this team, but there is only so far we can expect him to go right now. Those players have to make the team. What if they’re not ready?

Training camp is about two weeks away -- the prospects tournament gets going Sept. 16, followed by camp on Sept. 23.

Lucas Raymond and Jonatan Berggren have arrived in Detroit!

