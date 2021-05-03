Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know May 3, 2021

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 844,385 as of Saturday, including 17,742 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 3,431 new cases and 131 additional deaths, including 98 deaths identified during a review of records. Friday’s update included a total of 3,440 new cases and 35 additional deaths.

The state no longer provides coronavirus data updates on Sundays; the next update is expected Monday afternoon.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 11% as of Saturday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have plateaued over the last week but remain high.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 10 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,581 on Saturday -- lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 72 on Saturday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 166,500 on Saturday.

Michigan has reported more than 6.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Sunday, with 50% of eligible residents having received at least one dose, while 38% of eligible residents are considered fully vaccinated.

