ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

DETROIT – Many people are mourning a well-known Bloomfield Township hairstylist after he was found dead at a Detroit motel Tuesday night. Bashar Kallabat, 56, was a beloved hairdresser who was nationally known for his work. He was killed Tuesday night inside a room at JZ Motel and Suites on Eight Mile Road near Gratiot Avenue. Police said he was beaten.

Detroit police Chief James Craig said Bashar Kallabat, 56, may have met the man accused of killing him on a dating app. That hasn't been confirmed.

A Detroit family said two young boys were left wandering a neighborhood alone Monday after their school bus dropped them off at the wrong location for the second school day in a row. On Friday, a Trinity bus was supposed to drop off DaJuan Foster’s 5-year-old step-son at Heaven’s Above daycare in Harper Woods after school. Instead, the boy was left at the corner of Payton Street and Moross Road, near Seven Mile Road on Detroit’s east side.

One of America’s first prominent trailblazing African American judges, the Honorable Adam Shakoor, is a living legend who has been quietly residing in the Motor City. “I’ve always been an activist. I was an activist in college. I was an activist out of college,” Shakoor said.

Detroit High School students are helping make tax season a bit easier. A program at King High School and Southeastern High School allowed students to become IRS-certified tax preparers. The students have spent four weeks learning how to prepare taxes.

