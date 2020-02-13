ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
Many in disbelief after nationally known hairstylist found beaten to death at Detroit motel
DETROIT – Many people are mourning a well-known Bloomfield Township hairstylist after he was found dead at a Detroit motel Tuesday night. Bashar Kallabat, 56, was a beloved hairdresser who was nationally known for his work. He was killed Tuesday night inside a room at JZ Motel and Suites on Eight Mile Road near Gratiot Avenue. Police said he was beaten.
- Snow is expected to fall Wednesday night and into Thursday morning in Metro Detroit. Click here to read more.
- Marijuana is a major part of a new initiative by Detroit police aimed at reducing violent crime. Click here to read more.
- A desperate Detroit family is begging for someone to step up and do the right thing after a man was murdered last summer. Click here to read more.
- The Michigan Attorney General has issued a warning about a scam targeting thousands of people across the state and in Metro Detroit. Click here to read more.
Dating app dangers
A popular hairstylist from Bloomfield Township was killed Tuesday night inside a motel in Detroit, according to authorities. Detroit police Chief James Craig said Bashar Kallabat, 56, may have met the man accused of killing him on a dating app. That hasn’t been confirmed.
Bus drops students off in wrong area
A Detroit family said two young boys were left wandering a neighborhood alone Monday after their school bus dropped them off at the wrong location for the second school day in a row. On Friday, a Trinity bus was supposed to drop off DaJuan Foster’s 5-year-old step-son at Heaven’s Above daycare in Harper Woods after school. Instead, the boy was left at the corner of Payton Street and Moross Road, near Seven Mile Road on Detroit’s east side.
Adam Shakoor
One of America’s first prominent trailblazing African American judges, the Honorable Adam Shakoor, is a living legend who has been quietly residing in the Motor City. “I’ve always been an activist. I was an activist in college. I was an activist out of college,” Shakoor said.
Free tax preparation services
Detroit High School students are helping make tax season a bit easier. A program at King High School and Southeastern High School allowed students to become IRS-certified tax preparers. The students have spent four weeks learning how to prepare taxes.
