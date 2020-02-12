ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

DETROIT – Two drivers were killed on eastbound I-696 in Oakland County when two cars struck them while they were standing outside their vehicles following a minor crash, police said. The two drivers had been involved in a minor crash around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of I-696 between the Woodward Avenue and Coolidge Highway exits, according to authorities.

Help Me Hank came to the rescue of a Detroit family who said a management company ignored their repeated calls about seniors living without heat in the middle of the winter. The residents have been living in a cold rental home since October, so Hank Winchester went to the management office looking for answers and to make sure the heat was turned back on.

A man ran over another man’s ankle during a road rage incident Tuesday morning in Troy. The incident was caught on video. Watch the video below. According to police, a 56-year-old man and a 64-year-old man had a dispute at about 8:30 a.m. on southbound Crooks Road near eastbound Big Beaver Road. The men, both from Troy, got out of their vehicles and the altercation escalated.

Wayne County Judge David Parrott is dealing with more than a domestic assault charge. Local 4 has learned Parrott was charged with driving while intoxicated after his car went off the road up north. It’s been more than a year since Parrott was charged with DWI in Manistee, but the case is still open.

Seven people were injured -- six of them children -- in a three-car crash on Detroit’s east side, police said. The crash happened Tuesday morning on Hayes Street at Hazelridge Street, according to authorities. Police said the driver who caused the crash ran away from the scene.

A church in Eastpointe is in need of major repair work, and three teenagers are facing felony charges in connection with the vandalism. Two of the charged teens are just 13 years old. Officials with Northeast Church of Christ didn’t want to talk to Local 4 on camera, but police said three teens broke into the youth center Monday.

Police released new video of the suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Slick B, a popular Detroit DJ. Slick B was shot and killed Friday during an attempted robbery on Detroit’s west side. Officials said Slick B and a friend were walking toward a vehicle at about 7:25 p.m. Friday in the 10100 block of West McNichols. Someone attempted to rob them and shot both of them, killing the DJ. The other man is expected to survive.

