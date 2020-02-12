ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2 men struck by cars, killed after pulling over on I-696 due to minor crash, MSP says
DETROIT – Two drivers were killed on eastbound I-696 in Oakland County when two cars struck them while they were standing outside their vehicles following a minor crash, police said. The two drivers had been involved in a minor crash around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of I-696 between the Woodward Avenue and Coolidge Highway exits, according to authorities.
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- A grand jury returned a six-count indictment accusing actor Jussie Smollett of lying to Chicago police, a special prosecutor announced Tuesday. Click here to read more.
- A University of Michigan athlete with aspirations to compete in the Summer Olympics is making a major impact halfway across the world. Click here to read more.
- The Americans who were in quarantine after they were evacuated from Wuhan, China are expected to be released Tuesday. Click here to read more.
- Detroit police Chief James Craig is firing back at those who are criticizing his department’s probe into the narcotics team. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Seniors without heat
Help Me Hank came to the rescue of a Detroit family who said a management company ignored their repeated calls about seniors living without heat in the middle of the winter. The residents have been living in a cold rental home since October, so Hank Winchester went to the management office looking for answers and to make sure the heat was turned back on.
Road rage video
A man ran over another man’s ankle during a road rage incident Tuesday morning in Troy. The incident was caught on video. Watch the video below. According to police, a 56-year-old man and a 64-year-old man had a dispute at about 8:30 a.m. on southbound Crooks Road near eastbound Big Beaver Road. The men, both from Troy, got out of their vehicles and the altercation escalated.
Domestic assault
Wayne County Judge David Parrott is dealing with more than a domestic assault charge. Local 4 has learned Parrott was charged with driving while intoxicated after his car went off the road up north. It’s been more than a year since Parrott was charged with DWI in Manistee, but the case is still open.
7 injured in crash
Seven people were injured -- six of them children -- in a three-car crash on Detroit’s east side, police said. The crash happened Tuesday morning on Hayes Street at Hazelridge Street, according to authorities. Police said the driver who caused the crash ran away from the scene.
Eastpointe church vandalized
A church in Eastpointe is in need of major repair work, and three teenagers are facing felony charges in connection with the vandalism. Two of the charged teens are just 13 years old. Officials with Northeast Church of Christ didn’t want to talk to Local 4 on camera, but police said three teens broke into the youth center Monday.
2 killed after crash
Two drivers were killed on eastbound I-696 in Oakland County when two cars struck them while they were standing outside their vehicles following a minor crash, police said. The two drivers had been involved in a minor crash around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of I-696 between the Woodward Avenue and Coolidge Highway exits, according to authorities.
Video shows suspects in shooting
Police released new video of the suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Slick B, a popular Detroit DJ. Slick B was shot and killed Friday during an attempted robbery on Detroit’s west side. Officials said Slick B and a friend were walking toward a vehicle at about 7:25 p.m. Friday in the 10100 block of West McNichols. Someone attempted to rob them and shot both of them, killing the DJ. The other man is expected to survive.
Read More
- World Health Organization names deadly coronavirus: COVID-19
- Number of passengers aboard Diamond Princess with coronavirus jumps to 135
- Michigan truck driver’s steering wheel stops steel beam from impaling him on I-96
- 9 cliches you’re guaranteed to hear as Detroit Tigers begin spring training
- Authorities seek man who stole cash, cigarettes during armed robbery in Ypsilanti Township
- Klobuchar faces tough questioning in case of juvenile lifer
- Businesses struggle to fix supply chains disrupted by virus
- Ex-state NAACP leader denies harassment allegations in suit
- More than 2,400 fetuses found at Illinois home to be buried
- Man, woman charged in connection with Port Huron robberies, police say
- US, Taliban close to reduction in violence agreement
- An exclusive look at how keys to city are being crafted for the Detroit Youth Choir
- Lyft annual loss more than doubles, but revenue keeps rising
- Hockney painting makes splash, sells at auction for $30M
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.