Metro Detroit Crime Report -- Jan. 15, 2019

'Pure evil' man sentenced for woman's murder

Robert Autrey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend. Autrey's guilty plea is giving them justice. Smith's family described Autrey as "pure evil."

This whole tragic story started when Smith's son was brought to a police station back in December 2016. Read back about it here.

Pistol-whipped over parking spot?

An uncle was arrested last week after pistol whipping his nephew during an argument over a parking spot in Pittsfield Township, police said.

Man throws kitchen knives at girlfriend

Yep, that's what happened, according to police.

An Oakland County man threw several kitchen knives at his girlfriend, kicked deputies and caused a lockdown at a hospital after taking about 200 "unknown pills" that were prescribed to his girlfriend, according to authorities.

Oakland County deputies were called at 11:14 p.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of Tipton Street for a domestic assault report. When they arrived, deputies said they heard screaming from inside the home. They went into the basement and found a 28-year-old Orion Township woman who said her boyfriend had strangled her and tried to kill her with knives.

