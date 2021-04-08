Morning Briefing April 8, 2021: CDC says Michigan should restrict indoor youth sports amid virus surge; Gov. Whitmer stays focused on vaccines, not restrictions, to combat COVID

The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Michigan -- and other states struggling with increased COVID-19 spread -- to impose restrictions to curb infections, specifically within indoor youth sports.

While those aged 20-39 years old have the highest case rates -- and are driving virus hospitalizations in Michigan -- K-12 schools top the list of coronavirus outbreak locations in the state. High schools are particularly problematic.

“I encourage communities to make adjustments to meet their unique needs and circumstances,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “For example, in areas of substantial or high community transmission, CDC guidance specifically suggests refraining from youth sports that are not outside and cannot be conducted at least six feet apart.”

Ad

See the full report here.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is focusing on getting more people vaccinated, not imposing new restrictions on the economy, despite a wave of COVID-19 cases and crowded hospitals, Michigan’s health director said Wednesday.

Director Elizabeth Hertel noted that indoor high school sports, a source of infections, are wrapping up soon, and spring sports are outdoors where close contact is less likely. All teen athletes must be regularly tested, a rule that began Friday.

Read more here.

Michigan has the highest number of new COVID cases in the nation and the highest case rate in the last seven days. The state also leads the nation when it comes to adults in ICU beds for COVID-19.

Ad

The numbers continue to trend in the wrong direction. 63 of 83 Michigan counties saw double-digit increases in positivity rates in the last week. The data indicates that COVID is spreading quickly in young people.

Learn more here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 715,478 as of Wednesday, including 16,327 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update includes a total of 8,015 new cases and 30 additional deaths. On Tuesday, the state reported 707,463 total cases and 16,297 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 16% as of Wednesday, the highest since early December. The state has reported an up-tick in hospitalizations over the last several weeks, now at its highest point since mid-December.

Ad

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 6,174 on Wednesday -- the highest since December. The 7-day death average was 31 on Wednesday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.3%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 122,000 on Wednesday. More than 577,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 4.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 37.7% of residents having received at least one dose.

Ad

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Looking for COVID-19 vaccines in Metro Detroit: Track openings, clinics, appointments 💉