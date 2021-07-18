Morning Briefing July 18, 2021: 3 dead, 2 critically injured at Michigan country music festival, 2-year-old seriously injured in Detroit hit-and-run, Henry Ford Hospital workers protest COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Deputies are investigating what happened at the Faster Horses Festival after three people died inside the campground Saturday.

“Poor three guys had carbon monoxide inside their camping trailer,” said Connie McTaggart.

News about what happened at the Faster Horses Festival in Woodstock Township spread quickly around town.

Lenawee County deputies told Local 4 News they got a call at about 1:27 p.m. Saturday regarding five people found unresponsive at the campground located near the corner of US-12 and Brooklyn Highway.

When they arrived five people were found inside the travel trailer. They started CPR treatment, but three died at the scene.

More: Lenawee County Sheriff: 3 dead at Faster Horses due to potential carbon monoxide exposure

Ad

Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Saturday and left a 2-year-old hospitalized.

According to authorities, the child was struck by a black Nissan Altima Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Ward Avenue and Midland Street.

Police said the child’s clothing got caught on the car and they were dragged a few feet.

The driver fled the scene after the crash. Police added that the child was rushed to a hospital and in serious condition.

Police said the child’s injuries were not life-threatening. Authorities are interviewing witnesses and looking for surveillance footage in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Protests were held outside Henry Ford Health System hospitals Saturday by those who feel the new vaccine mandate crosses a line.

Ad

The rallies for health care workers across Metro Detroit were not to celebrate the work in beating back coronavirus.

They were held to fight the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. All Henry Ford Health System employees are required to get the vaccine by Sept. 10.

While some protesters consisted of frontline workers, most were not. A lot of people participated in the protests to support workers who do not want the vaccine. This all comes as a dangerous new variant continues to spread.

The protests were held in Detroit, Clinton Township, West Bloomfield and Wyandotte.

Read more: Henry Ford Health System to require COVID vaccinations for all employees

Metro Detroit weather: 7/17/21

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 897,598 as of Friday, including 19,848 deaths, state officials report.

Ad

Friday’s update includes a total of 881 new cases and 16 additional deaths over the past three days -- an average of about 294 cases per day. On Tuesday, the state announced a total of 896,717 cases and 19,832 deaths.

Of the 16 deaths announced Friday, seven were identified through a Vital Records review.

The next data update from the state is expected Tuesday, July 20.

Testing has been steady around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate just above 2% as of Friday, an increase over the last two weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now near the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

Ad

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 219 on Friday, up from 189 on Tuesday. The 7-day death average was 7 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 6,700 on Tuesday.

Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know July 18, 2021

Here’s a look at more of the data: