Morning Briefing July 28, 2021: Revised CDC mask guidelines not applicable to most of Michigan, where COVID vaccination rates stand

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reversed course Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

The CDC is recommending people who live in areas experiencing “high” (red on the map) or “substantial” (orange) COVID-19 spread wear masks in indoor places, regardless of vaccination status. About 63% of U.S. counties fall into this category as of July 27, according to the CDC’s data tracker, mostly in southern states. The entire state of Florida is in the “high” risk category.

Macomb County officials are urging residents living along a relief drain in Sterling Heights not to use and alter the property.

The entire length of the Sterling Relief Drain has been planted with native grasses, shrubs and wildflowers in an attempt to filter out pollutants before they end up in Lake St. Clair. Residents living along the drain have treated the property beyond the fence line as extension of their yard.

Detroit police are looking for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with an abduction and a shooting Tuesday night that occurred on the city’s west side.

Detroit police say that at about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, a man, identified as Marcus Montgomery, abducted a 20-year-old woman, identified as Emoni Smith, in the area of West Warren Avenue and Penrod Street. The suspect and the victim reportedly know each other.

The head of a regional water agency in southeastern Michigan said Tuesday that she would resign, weeks after thousands of homes were spoiled by sewage backups during a tremendous storm.

Sue McCormick didn’t cite the June 25-26 flooding as the reason for her departure, though the controversy clearly has tarnished the Great Lakes Water Authority. She said she had been contemplating retirement.

A 20-year-old man was viciously beaten after the vehicle he was driving slammed into a Dodge Challenger.

When the 20-year-old driver slammed into the other car onlookers dragged him out of his vehicle and started beating him. He was severely injured in the attack.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for July 28, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 901,683 as of Tuesday, including 19,902 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 1,762 new cases and 19 additional deaths (15 from a vital records review) over a four-day period -- an average of about 440.5 cases and 4.75 deaths per day. On Friday, the state announced a total of 899,921 cases and 19,883 deaths.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate 4.28% as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations were declining for several weeks until last week, but a slight uptick in inpatients was reported.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 437 as of Tuesday, up from 332 on Friday. The 7-day death average was 5 on Friday, and remained at 5 on Tuesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 8,600 as of Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 63.2% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 55.5% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: