Morning Briefing Aug. 3, 2021: Nearly half of Michigan now falls under revised CDC mask guidelines, officials say most Beaumont COVID patients are unvaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reversed course last Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

The CDC is recommending people who live in areas experiencing “high” (red on the map) or “substantial” (orange) COVID-19 spread wear masks in indoor places, regardless of vaccination status. About 79% of U.S. counties fall into this category as of July 31, according to the CDC’s data tracker, mostly in southern states.

Last week, only 10 counties in Michigan fell into these two categories, but now -- nearly half of the state’s population is entering the CDC mask guideline range.

Beaumont Medical Dir. for Infection Prevention, Dr. Joel Fishbain, said only 0.06% of Beaumont patients at hospitals are vaccinated, the rest are unvaccinated.

Experts are pushing for everyone to wear masks to slow the spread of the COVID delta variant.

Officials have requested an autopsy for a young girl who was recovered from Lake Huron in Iosco County after drowning last weekend.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), a group of girls were swimming at Tawas Point State Park when two of them -- a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old from Saginaw -- began “struggling in distress.” At about 5 p.m., the group of girls called out to nearby family members for help, officials said.

A man drowned in an Oakland County pond this weekend after jumping into the water to retrieve a hat that blew off while he was mowing the lawn, deputies said.

Officials with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office were called at 5:35 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 1) to a home in the 1500 block of Essay Lane in Highland Township.

Local 4′s Evrod Cassimy sat down with Jennifer Hudson to discuss her role as Aretha Franklin in the new biopic “Respect.”

Cassimy joined Hudson and the film’s director, Liesl Tommy, for a conversation moderated by the head of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History before the film’s premiere.

A Ford F-150 pickup truck with three teenage girls inside lost control and went into a ditch and rolled over in Superior Township.

Two of the teens, ages 18 and 19, were killed at the scene. A 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 903,933 as of Friday, including 19,921 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 2,250 new cases and 19 additional deaths over a three-day period -- an average of about 750 cases per day. Of the 19 deaths reported Friday, nine were identified during a review of records.

Last Tuesday, the state announced a total of 901,683 cases and 19,902 deaths.

The state only reports COVID data updates on Tuesdays and Fridays. The next update is expected this afternoon.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate around 4.8% as of Friday, slightly higher than the previous week. Hospitalizations were declining for several weeks until last week, with a slight uptick in inpatients was reported.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 573 on Friday, more than triple the average on July 1. The 7-day death average was 6 on Friday, near the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 12,800 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 63.7% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 55.6% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

