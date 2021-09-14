Morning Briefing Sept. 14, 2021: Officials investigate cause of road buckling in Southwest Detroit, second round of severe storm threat for Metro Detroit

Work to repair a major infrastructure issue in Southwest Detroit continued Monday night.

Crews from several agencies worked into the night on Fort Street, where more than half a mile of the street is closed down and guarded amid an infrastructure issue that caused damage in the area.

More than a dozen players transferred out of the Michigan football program this offseason, but three in particular stood out as high-profile losses.

So far, through two games, one of those players is off to an excellent start at his new school. The other two -- not so much. We’re talking about Zach Charbonnet, Joe Milton and Giles Jackson.

As of Monday, 98% of all Henry Ford Health employees were compliant with a new COVID vaccine mandate.

While Henry Ford Health COO Bob Riney says no employees will be fired for failing to meet the health system’s vaccine mandate deadline, if any of the remaining unvaccinated 33,000 employees have still chosen not to get vaccinated or obtain a verified request for exemption by Oct. 1, they can resign or be fired.

The automotive industry has taken a hit over the last year, as the coronavirus pandemic triggered a shortage of microchips required to produce new vehicles.

Now, with the cost of used vehicles at an all time high, and with production of new vehicles nearly halted, people are investing in their current car -- and one business in particular is booming because of it: the car care industry.

A gas leak from the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant triggered voluntary evacuations of the area and officials have been testing levels of gas in sewers and homes.

Many Flat Rock residents are waiting for officials to let them know if it’s safe for them to return to their homes. Mayor Mark Hammond said people could start returning in another week or two, but that is just an estimate.

Rochester police are searching for two people who have been involved in multiple graffiti incidents, they said.

The graffiti incidents happened in Downtown Rochester.

Egyptian scientists say the fossil of a four-legged prehistoric whale, unearthed over a decade ago in the country’s Western Desert, is that of a previously unknown species. The creature, an ancestor of the modern-day whale, is believed to have lived 43 million years ago.

The prehistoric whale, known as semi-aquatic because it lived both on land and sea, sported features of an accomplished hunter, the team’s leading paleontologist, Hesham Sallam, told The Associated Press — features that make it stand out among other whale fossils.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for September 14, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

Michigan reported 6,093 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 2,031 cases over a three-day period.

Of the 29 deaths announced Monday, nine were identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 976,505, including 20,535 deaths. These numbers are up from 970,412 cases and 20,506 deaths, as of Friday.

Testing has increased to around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 10.39% as of Monday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,304 on Monday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 19 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 57,000 last Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 66.4% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 57.9% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

