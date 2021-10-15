State Rep. Jewell Jones to remain in Livingston County Jail ahead of trial

HOWELL, Mich. – Michigan state Rep. Jewell Jones faced a judge in court Friday morning.

Jones was jailed in September after violating his bond and allegedly smuggling a handcuff key into the Livingston County Jail. His defense attorney, Byron Nolan, attempted to get Jones out on bond Friday morning, but Jones’ stay in jail will last a little longer.

Jones is expected to remain behind bars for several weeks. Jones faces charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest in connection with his widely publicized arrest on I-96 in April. Additionally, there’s a second case in connection with the allegations of Jones bringing a handcuff key into the Livingston County Jail with him.

Both cases have been merged into one case against Jones. Nolan said they’re not certain the first case should even exist.

“It’s more challenging the lawfulness of the arrest and the issue with the police officer -- trooper Gilmore -- first engaged Jewell Jones,” Nolan said. “You guys have seen the video, of course. Jewell Jones standing behind the ambulance talking to the EMS worker. So at that point, when he asks for his ID and he didn’t give it to him, he arrested him.”

Nolan said the reason why Jones had a handcuff key with him when he entered the Livingston County Jail is because Jones is an auxiliary police officer.

Jones is expected to return to court Nov. 4.

