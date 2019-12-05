ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

DETROIT – Kid Rock took to Facebook on Wednesday, pointing out all he has done for Detroit after news his restaurant at Little Caesars Arena is closing. The singer will not be renewing the lease for his Made in Detroit restaurant when it is up in April.

A 23-year-old woman is in critical condition after she and her 6-week-old baby were shot Tuesday night. According to authorities, it happened just after 7 p.m. in the 6800 block of Freeland Street, just south of McNichols Road. Police said the woman was holding her baby when she heard a knock on the door and when she went to answer it, a man dressing in black and wearing a mask with an assault rifle opened fire.

Some shoppers are receiving scam emails that say their Amazon orders are on hold and require personal information to fix the issue. The emails, which aren’t from Amazon, ask shoppers to update their credit card information, name, address and phone number to receive their purchases.

The FBI is trying to identify victims of Detroit tugboat owner Wade Streeter, who is accused of befriending young boys on Facebook, arranging to meet them privately and even drugging one child before molesting him, federal officials said. Wade Preston Streeter, 49, of Detroit, was indicted Tuesday on charges of production, possession and receipt of child pornography.

A man has been charged with manslaughter for handling powdered drugs inside a home where a 14-month-old girl died of fentanyl intoxication, according to Port Huron police. Police said they received a 911 call at 1:34 a.m. on Aug. 25 from a mother saying her child, Zai-Ahna Reddic, was not breathing. The child was in a vehicle on the way to McLaren Port Huron Hospital, officials said.

