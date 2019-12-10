ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

DETROIT – A former Local 4 News reporter is sharing the story of how her breast implants made her chronically ill and how she fought to get to her doctors to realize what was happening. Tracy Gary said her breast implants were making her sick, and when she shared her story, others began coming forward to say they suffered from the same problem. Now, she’s helping to legitimize something doctors once refused to recognize.

The first Michigan recreational marijuana, or adult-use, sale was made on Dec. 1 -- and it’ll soon be more available around the state. In 2018, Michigan voted to legalize recreational marijuana by an 11-point margin. 50 of Michigan’s 83 counties voted in favor of the proposal. It has been legal in the state since Dec. 2018.

FBI agents found prescription codeine and 70 pounds of marijuana in the plane rapper Juice WRLD was riding in before his death Sunday, NBC News reports. Juice WRLD, whose birth name was Jarad Higgins, died shortly after his plane landed at Chicago’s Midway Airport early Sunday. He was 21 years old.

Several victims have lost thousands of dollars after being targeted by scammers, according to police. Those victims received threatening phone calls or messages that motivated them to send money or gift cards. Police in Troy are now putting out a warning, hoping to keep people safe from those types of scams.

The father of a 7-year-old boy who was killed in a car crash Sunday morning is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death. Arturo Molina Mendez was driving his Kia Optima along the righthand shoulder of eastbound Hall Road just after 12 a.m. Sunday at an excessive rate of speed, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said. Mendez continued into the right turn lane while approaching Heydenreich Road. He proceeded through the intersection, struck the curb on the southeast corner of the intersection, and became slightly air born before his vehicle collided with a utility pole.

A store owner in Southwest Detroit said thieves caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage during a smash-and-grab robbery. The break-in happened early Monday morning at B.B.W. Sportswear on Vernor Highway, police said.

A photographer who worked at the Detroit Athletic Club has filed a lawsuit that says her supervisor bombarded her with sexual advances. She said when she reported the issue, she lost work with the club. The DAC is a well-known, high-end club with about 5,000 members. It hosts many influential parties and gatherings.

