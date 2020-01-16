ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

DETROIT – Sunshine and above normal temperatures today were a farewell present from the winter we’ve come to know. That’s very sappy for a weather article, but a good representation of the transition that’s about to occur.

Erosion is creeping toward a home along Lake Huron in Lexington, Michigan. Congressman Paul Mitchell and officials from the Department of of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy are trying to figure out solutions as the erosion inches closer. At least one home is only about six feet from the water.

Lawmakers and officials demanded answers as to why a Madison Heights businessman was able to operate for so long with a list of violations against him. Gary Sayers is in prison after storing hazardous waster improperly at Electro-Plating Services on 10 Mile Road in Madison Heights.

Residents are outraged over the uranium contaminated site that partially collapsed into the Detroit River and the lack of urgency from officials to fix the situation. This environmental mess capturing the attention of a U.S Congresswoman who told Local 4 she has dealt with this company before.

The concept of “Second Amendment sanctuaries” is sparking debate in Macomb County. Open carry advocates and opponents got a chance to speak at the board of commissioners meeting. There were passionate arguments on both sides of the issue.

A Detroit man died last month after an unknown person attacked him. Joel Frost, 46, returned to his home in the 15300 block of Whitcomb on Dec. 17, 2019, with trauma to his face. He told his roommate he was attacked in the area of Fenkell Avenue and Greenfield Road.

The person of interest in a Dearborn shooting is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to police. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 24000 block of Boston Street, officials said. A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 6-year-old girl from Macomb Township is wowing people with her rendition of the National Anthem. She started gaining attention when a video of her singing went viral. Olivia Scally, 6, sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” before an Oakland University women’s basketball game against Milwaukee on Saturday.

