ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

Pregnant woman, unborn child both alive after shooting at Clinton Township apartment
DETROIT – A pregnant woman and her unborn child survived after the expecting mother was shot in the abdomen. The woman is hospitalized and the shooter is not in custody. The shooting happened early Thursday morning at the Eastwood Village Apartments on Harper Avenue in Clinton Township.
- The weekend forecast includes 5-8 inches of snow. Click here to read more.
- Defense attorneys told Local 4 the problems with the Datamaster breathalyzer tools used by MSP could impact countless DUI convictions. Click here to read more.
- A crew doing sewer work Wednesday in Detroit dug up a grave marker. Click here to read more.
- Crews are testing samples of a potentially hazardous substance that was found in an abandoned Detroit building. Click here to read more.
Detroit River
The Local 4 Defenders have learned another company along the Detroit River has been operating without a permit while storing gravel-making material.
Police chase
A man stopped for speeding in Ferndale earlier this month fled police and fought officers before his arrest, police said. Brently Bohanen, 28, of Detroit is facing charges in connection with the Jan. 7 incident.
Sex trafficking
Richard Knider Jackson was convicted on charges of sex trafficking using force and coercion, distribution of controlled substances, and maintaining a drug premises, as well as distribution of heroin and crack cocaine and maintaining a drug premises.
Home invasion
A 911 operator worked to keep a Woodhaven teen calm when two people broke into her house while she was home alone Wednesday. The 19-year-old said she was in the basement of her home on Reeck Road when she heard loud noises upstairs at about 7 a.m.
Illegal traffic stop
A Detroit man died last month after an unknown person attacked him. Joel Frost, 46, returned to his home in the 15300 block of Whitcomb on Dec. 17, 2019, with trauma to his face. He told his roommate he was attacked in the area of Fenkell Avenue and Greenfield Road.
Detroit River spill
Officials said the plans presented by Detroit Bulk Storage to contain the impact of an aggregate spill into the Detroit River aren’t good enough.
