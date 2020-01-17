ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

DETROIT – A pregnant woman and her unborn child survived after the expecting mother was shot in the abdomen. The woman is hospitalized and the shooter is not in custody. The shooting happened early Thursday morning at the Eastwood Village Apartments on Harper Avenue in Clinton Township.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

The Local 4 Defenders have learned another company along the Detroit River has been operating without a permit while storing gravel-making material.

A man stopped for speeding in Ferndale earlier this month fled police and fought officers before his arrest, police said. Brently Bohanen, 28, of Detroit is facing charges in connection with the Jan. 7 incident.

Richard Knider Jackson was convicted on charges of sex trafficking using force and coercion, distribution of controlled substances, and maintaining a drug premises, as well as distribution of heroin and crack cocaine and maintaining a drug premises.

A 911 operator worked to keep a Woodhaven teen calm when two people broke into her house while she was home alone Wednesday. The 19-year-old said she was in the basement of her home on Reeck Road when she heard loud noises upstairs at about 7 a.m.

A Detroit man died last month after an unknown person attacked him. Joel Frost, 46, returned to his home in the 15300 block of Whitcomb on Dec. 17, 2019, with trauma to his face. He told his roommate he was attacked in the area of Fenkell Avenue and Greenfield Road.

Officials said the plans presented by Detroit Bulk Storage to contain the impact of an aggregate spill into the Detroit River aren’t good enough.

Read More

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 --