Nightside Report Feb. 2, 2022: Track ongoing school closures as heavier snowfall moves our way

DETROIT – A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Southeast Michigan through Thursday night, with around 10 inches of snow expected over the two-day span.

More than 600 schools and districts were closed on Wednesday, some through Thursday. Track closings for Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4 by clicking the link below.

The snow was slow to get going in some areas, but others have been getting hammered. We’ve seen reports of 6-7 inches in parts of Genesee County and 3-5 inches in Livingston County.

But for those of you who haven’t received much accumulation yet, don’t worry: Heavier snow is falling across northern Indiana, and that’s moving our way.

A winter storm warning is in effect through Thursday and snow is continuously falling and building up across Metro Detroit.

The shape and timing of the storm means some communities will get more snow than others. Local 4′s Shawn Ley has been monitoring conditions in Livonia and shares how this storm has played out so far in Wayne County in the video player above.

Jim Harbaugh is reportedly staying with the Michigan football program after weeks of speculation that he might leave to coach in the National Football League.

On Tuesday (Feb. 1) reports surfaced that Harbaugh would likely be named the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. Earlier in January, he had been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants, through various reports.

A winter storm warning is in effect through Thursday (Feb. 3), and snow is continuously falling and building up across Metro Detroit.

The shape and timing of the storm means some communities will get more snow than others. The sidewalk of the busy intersection of Challis Road and Grand River in Livingston County was covered with a lot of wet and heavy snow.

