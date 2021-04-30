Cloudy icon
Morning Briefing April 30, 2021: Driver wanted by police causes deadly car crash in Sterling Heights, Livonia man arrested after streaming police chases on Facebook Live

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

Happy last day of April! Here are this morning’s top stories:

Driver wanted by police causes deadly crash in Sterling Heights

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night in the area of 30 Mile and Van Dyke roads in Romeo. Officials say several cars were stolen from a car dealership in that area, and police began pursuing a vehicle that was believed to be stolen.

The car did not stop and a police chase began. The pursuit was called off, but soon after, the driver crashed into another vehicle, killing a 20-year old woman at 15 Mile and Van Dyke roads.

See the report here.

‘That’s 5 police chases in one day’: Livonia man streams pursuits on Facebook Live

