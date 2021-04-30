Morning Briefing April 30, 2021: Driver wanted by police causes deadly car crash in Sterling Heights, Livonia man arrested after streaming police chases on Facebook Live

Happy last day of April! Here are this morning’s top stories:

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night in the area of 30 Mile and Van Dyke roads in Romeo. Officials say several cars were stolen from a car dealership in that area, and police began pursuing a vehicle that was believed to be stolen.

The car did not stop and a police chase began. The pursuit was called off, but soon after, the driver crashed into another vehicle, killing a 20-year old woman at 15 Mile and Van Dyke roads.

See the report here.

Ad

Ad

Ad