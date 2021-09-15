Morning Briefing Sept. 15, 2021: Search warrants reveal scope of FBI’s Detroit City Hall raid, US gymnasts testify at Senate hearing on Larry Nassar investigation

In search warrant documents obtained through FOIA by Robert Davis, it shows the federal government is looking at Janeé Ayers and Scott Benson for the same things: Bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, extortion or attempted extortion, mail and wire fraud, as well as conspiracy to commit these crimes.

See the report here.

🔍 Live stream now: Senate hearing on FBI’s handling of Larry Nassar investigation

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig’s official announcement of his campaign for Michigan governor had to wait a little while longer after protesters derailed his speech before it even got started.

The group Detroit Will Breathe took over the podium set up for Craig on Belle Isle Tuesday, forcing the announcement to be moved to another location.

See the story here.

Ad

Saturday night, the Stash Detroit Medical Marijuana Dispensary’s fate was sealed when an unexplainable turn of events took place over the course of an hour. Just three days later, due to damage caused by the ground becoming unleveled, emergency contractors had no choice but to tear the building down.

See more here.

Every year, the students over at North Farmington High School amaze us with their completely absurd student ID photos. They’ve done it yet again.

The idea is that students can dress up as celebs, characters, animals -- really, nothing is off the table. The results are always hilarious.

See some of the best ones here.

Ad

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday emphatically defeated a recall aimed at kicking him out of office early, a contest the Democrat framed as part of a national battle for his party’s values in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and continued threats from “Trumpism.”

Newsom bolted to a quick victory boosted by healthy turnout in the overwhelmingly Democratic state. He cast it as a win for his handling of the pandemic and liberal issues, and it ensures the nation’s most populous state will remain in Democratic control as a laboratory for progressive policies.

Read more here.

A rally at the Taylor Police Department on Tuesday demanded justice for Chris Saul.

Saul was 18 years old when Taylor police tried to pull him over for speeding in 2016. He said he was confused by the officer’s commands, which started with lights then honking and sirens. After appearing to initially slow down for the police officer, he continued to drive in the same direction at a slow speed, in line with traffic around him.

Ad

See the story here.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for Sept. 15, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

Michigan reported 6,093 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 2,031 cases over a three-day period.

Of the 29 deaths announced Monday, nine were identified during a review of records.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 976,505, including 20,535 deaths. These numbers are up from 970,412 cases and 20,506 deaths, as of Friday.

Testing has increased to around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 10.39% as of Monday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

Ad

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,304 on Monday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 19 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 57,000 last Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 66.4% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 57.9% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Ad

Here’s a look at more of the data: