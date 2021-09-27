Morning Briefing Sept. 27, 2021: Mandatory 10-digit local dialing starts soon for 4 Michigan area codes, Michigan health group requests statewide school mask mandate after local officials threatened

Last year, the FCC adopted an order allowing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to be reached by dialing 988 starting in 2022.

This change is impacting 83 area codes nationwide, including four in Michigan, who will have to switch over to 10-digit dialing by Oct. 24.

The Michigan Association for Local Public Health believes the pandemic is bringing the worst out of people when it comes to making threats against health and school officials because of mask wearing.

With that said, the association is asking state leaders to issue a mask mandate before it’s too late.

Michigan State Police received several 911 calls regarding a man allegedly assaulting a woman in a truck on the Lodge Freeway on Sunday.

Callers reportedly said the truck slowed down and the driver appeared to push the woman out of the vehicle while it was still moving. Witnesses say the woman was able to hold onto the door but the driver accelerated, causing her to fall.

Ryder Washington started kindergarten this year. The 5-year-old loves to dance, practice martial arts and is obsessed with the Statue of Liberty.

A few months ago he was diagnosed with a rare disease, which, in most cases, leads to leukemia. The child’s family is hoping someone will be able to help the boy.

YOU. HAVE. GOT. TO. BE. KIDDING. ME.

That was probably the reaction of most Lions fans following a 19-17 loss to Baltimore on Sunday, except the words were probably a lot less clean.

But for a franchise that seemed to have patented every way to lose in its history, this was yet another sorry chapter.

It was bad enough that for the second time in franchise history, the Lions saw an opposing kicker set an NFL record by converting a game-winning kick as time expired.

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib has questions for U.S. Customs and Border Protection that she claims are going unanswered.

She said she wants accountability after a recent report on the problems in Michigan.

Michigan reported 6,080 new cases of COVID-19 and 82 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 3,040 cases over a two-day period.

Of the 85 deaths reported Friday, 56 were identified during a review of records.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,008,069, including 20,863 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,001,989 cases and 20,781 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Testing has increased to around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 8.71% as of Friday, slightly lower than the previous week due to the increasing test volume. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,763 on Friday -- the highest it has been since early May. The 7-day death average was 29 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 81,100 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 67.4% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 58.9% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: